Murderer manhunt takes new turn as cops scour for clues

State Emergency Service volunteers scour Maroochydore scrub and properties for clues in the murder of homeless man, David Collin. Picture: 7NEWS Sunshine Coast

THE murder weapon used to kill homeless man David Collin in his sleep could have been taken from a nearby construction site and ditched soon after the vicious attack, police believe.

As the hunt for Mr Collin's killer entered its second week, Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police and the State Emergency Service had scoured for clues in Maroochydore's Cornmeal Creek, bushland, residential and commercial streets.

Mr Collin was found with "severe head injuries", dead in his sleeping bag outside the Millwell Street Community Centre last Monday morning.

53-year-old David Collin who was found dead with severe head injuries at the back of a community centre at Maroochydore last Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said investigators had not identified the murder weapon, and were trying to keep an "open mind" during a search which encompassed construction sites nearby the Sunshine Plaza and Dalton Drive.

"There's quite a bit of debris around … there was a lot of other items that could have been used as a weapon," he said.

Sen Sgt Edwards said police had also spoken to a number of other homeless people in the area to try track Mr Collin's last movements and interactions.

He said they were yet to determine if there was any motive for the apparently-random attack.

"That was a fairly safe clean place for (Mr Collin) to sleep, and did that annoy someone else in the same boat?" Sen Sgt Edwards said.

He said there was nothing to indicate police had spoken to anyone involved in the murder.

Queensland Police Service released CCTV footage of murder victim David Collin the night before he was killed. This footage was taken shortly before 6pm last Sunday, at the Woolworths behind the Sunshine Plaza.

Sen Sgt Edwards said the search party was also on the lookout for any property linked to the crime, but did not believe robbery was a motive.

He said police had checked bins in the Primary School Court area.

He asked those nearby to check gardens and notify police of anything found, even if it did not seem significant.

Sen Sgt Edwards said police were highly concerned the murderer remained in the community and considered they had possibly moved on.

He asked people to report if someone they knew had suddenly left the area in the week since Mr Collin was killed.

"It's alarming, because at the end of the day the person responsible for his death is out in the community somewhere and whether someone knows who that person might be, that would be disturbing as well," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"Leading up to it we hadn't had any other similar reports of homeless people being assaulted, certainly in the week past then we haven't had any occurrences either … so that's something positive."

Sen Sgt Edwards reminded people to view CCTV footage taken at the Woolworths behind the Sunshine Plaza about 14 hours before Mr Collin was found dead.