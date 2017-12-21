Murky start to North Rocky boat ramp construction

ANGLERS of Rockhampton had their wish for a new boat ramp granted back in May but six months on works to the site look to be more complicated than first assumed.

Since revealing the designs for a $3.1-million boat ramp near Callaghan Park, it appears the construction is more challenging than had been expected.

A source told The Morning Bulletin project workers were allegedly undertaking a third attempt of the boat ramp positioning at the project.

The source claimed solid ground could not be found to lay the road base.

Work on northside boat ramp. Allan Reinikka ROK201217aboatram

Yesterday, a group of tradesmen was seen inspecting the site with large machinery working nearby.

A large pile of rocks around five metres high was situated beside the construction site as foundation for the ramp.

Metres of silt, mud and slush are reportedly causing major problems environmentally and structurally as they try to find a solid foundation.

Chair of Council's Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Tony Williams clarified the project was split into two main sections and council was only responsible for the 50-space carpark construction, a boat wash-down area and walkways.

"The North Rockhampton Boat Ramp is a collaborative project, comprised of individual works by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Rockhampton Regional Council," he said.

Cr Tony Williams at new North Rockhampton boat ramp. Allan Reinikka ROK071217awilliam

"Council's involvement in this project has been the installation of the car park, and this has been completed on time and on budget.

Cr Williams said the construction of the four-lane boat ramp and floating walkway was the responsibility of Department of Transport and Main Roads who also confirmed this.

A spokesperson from Transport and Main Roads said soil testing was conducted by its chosen contractor who encountered some design-altering hiccups.

"During the course of works, soft material was encountered at the toe of the ramp which has meant changes to construction to allow for a hard-rock base to be formed," the spokesperson said.

"This involves bank stabilisation with the installation of a series of micro piles and placement of large rock. The ramp toe is then built on this stabilised rock platform."

An artist's impression of the long-awaited design for the North Rockhampton boating facility. Jason Mackenzie

Given the ramp's location on the banks of the Fitzroy River, the spokesperson said hitting soft soil was not an uncommon occurrence.

They said all works had been completed in accordance with relevant permits and no environmental incidents had been reported.

The boating facility is due for completion in late February.