Murphy guides home four winners at Yeppoon meeting

Brisbane jockey Michael Murphy rode four winners at Yeppoon’s Keppel Park racecourse on Saturday. Picture: Mike Mills.

BRISBANE jockey Michael Murphy launched his career from his new Rockhampton base by blasting off with four winners at the “non-patrons” races at Yeppoon’s Keppel Park racecourse on Saturday.

Murphy 23, travelled north for five rides at Keppel Park with Rosaire (fourth) his only non-winner apart from Poetic Pete; Raiden; Alsaurusfirst and Regal Reece.

Both BM 60 (1800m) winner Poetic Pete, which carried 1kg overweight on 56kg, and QTIS Maiden Plate (1100m) winner Alsaurusfirst are trained by Rockhampton’s Adrian Coome.

Murphy’s other winner Regal Reece, which he brought with a well-timed run to overhaul Le Dude in the G.J. Gardner Yeppoon Cup (1400m), is prepared by Chris Attard and therein lies a tale.

“I am in the process of moving to Rockhampton and am just at this stage trying to arrange suitable accommodation. I’ll be riding for Adrian and Chris,” Murphy said.

Both those trainers are preparing horses for the Townsville-based company ARES Racing

Australia which is also involved with their businesses.

Murphy was originally indentured to Chris Munce at Eagle Farm and his best successes in an

Ipswich Cup and LR Bernborough Stakes came about with Steve Tregea’s Bergerac.

His presence in Rockhampton will be a welcome addition to the declining resident jockeying ranks.

Murphy’s win of Poetic Pete, managed by Richard Wilson, continued the grand producing General Nediym mare Poiym’s successful line of winners as a broodmare.

While nothing could be taken away from Poetic Pete’s win, runner-up Meatball (Nathan Thomas) was courageous to go down by 0.75 lengths considering he carried 62.5kg and couldn’t get fully into the clear at a vital stage.

Maiden winner Alsaurusfirst and Julie Lancaster’s Fairybower Flyer (Nathan Thomas) fought out a thrilling finish with Coome and Murphy’s horse prevailing by a head.

Regal Reece earned a spot in the $100K TAB Queensland Country Cups Challenge at Doomben on December 5 by taking out the Yeppoon heat in Saturday’s Cup (1400m).

Likewise, Murphy’s other winner - the John Manzelmann-trained Raiden - has qualified for the $100K Country Stampede to be run on the same Doomben program in December.

On the Keppel Park track, which remarkably raced so well under a Soft 6 Rating, Raiden made light of his 65.5kg to claim Aleysa’s Miracle (Elly Smith) and win the Qualifying Heat (1000m) in runaway fashion.

About 123 mls of rain had drenched Keppel Park in the week prior to last Saturday but the grass track had dried out surprisingly well.

Rockhampton trainer Allan Jones was rewarded for his astute placement of Carrara gelding

Bittergreymagic (Robert Faehr) when the speedster scored a half-head win from Rezabelle (Sonja Wiseman) in the Class B (950m).

Jones had travelled Bittergreymagic to Emerald and Bundaberg during winter for placings before a last start Maiden win at Emerald on July 26.

First-up on Saturday, Bittergreymagic was strong at the finish under a good ride from SEQ country based Faehr, who is very much under-rated.

In other racing news, the Ricky Vale-trained Absolut Artie has been announced as the 2019-20 season Queensland Provincial Horse Of The Year.

Rockhampton’s Vale also had the distinction of winning the award the previous season with Mr Attitude.

Racing heads to Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, on Friday for the Breeders 2YO Plate TAB race meeting, a day which is open to the public.