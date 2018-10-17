Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Geoff Murphy "rubbishes" claims he owes contractor $600K

Michelle Gately
by
7th Jul 2016 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON businessman Geoff Murphy has rejected claims he has not paid sub-contractors as "rubbish".

Signs placed around Rockhampton and Yeppoon relating to JM Kelly. Company boss Geoff Murphy says the claims have no validation and the matter is before the courts.
Signs placed around Rockhampton and Yeppoon relating to JM Kelly. Company boss Geoff Murphy says the claims have no validation and the matter is before the courts. Contributed Rokbuilder

In late June, JM Kelly boss Mr Murphy advised staff three companies in the group would be liquidated following a decade-long court battle.

 

At the time, Mr Murphy said there would be no job losses and other operations throughout the group would continue as normal.

The signs say the affected contractor has "waited three years, been to court and now you want to liquidate rather than pay people like me".

He said the decision had been appealed, but the final judgement has not yet been handed down.

Mr Murphy said there was "no validity" to the claims made in the posters.

When it came to sub-contractors and the liquidation of the three companies, which includes JM Kelly Project Builders, Mr Murphy said the company was negotiating with all involved.

"We're working through all the issues," he said.

Related Items

businessman jm kelly subcontractor trade
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    premium_icon SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    News REEF tourism stats at all time high as Capricornia grows.

    He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    premium_icon He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    Crime MARK Jason Rogers was described by a judge as 'emotionally unhinged'

    Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    premium_icon Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    Council News ELECTRONIC cars, renewable energy and floating solar farm possible

    Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    premium_icon Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    News FOR some it may have just been a shed, but not for the O'Donnells

    Local Partners