Murray St kick in the guts reveals a hidden danger

BLESSING IN DISGUISE: Jayden Savage and Caleb Gregory are moving to a new rental after their house was damaged by fire.

GETTING the tap on the shoulder to say you're being kicked out of a rental is brutal to hear.

But for Jayden Savage and her partner Caleb Gregory, it is a nightmare veiling a blessing in disguise.

The south Rocky couple were woken by strangers at 4am on Sunday, with yells of "get out, fire, get out” springing them into action.

They could only watch, helplessly, as flames engulfed their direct neighbour on Murray St, lapping at the walls of their own rental home.

The ferocious fire destroyed two homes on their street. They were inches away from being a third.

On Wednesday, the pair were informed they will have to leave their residence of four months.

While it felt like another kick in the guts, the blaze can be seen as a positive. It exposed a house ridden with asbestos and until maintenance work is completed, it is uninhabitable.

"Basically we were told we had to find another house on Wednesday, but our real estate told us they unfortunately didn't have anything,” Jayden said.

A home was destroyed by fire in Murray St, Rockhampton City on Sunday. Melanie Plane

"We went through a number of agents unsuccessfully and finally got through to LJ Hooker who found us a house.

"The owners allowed us to move in under rent and in under 12 hours.

"It has been insanely stressful. The response to when I asked for help on Facebook has been great though.”

The pair, who have been living with relatives since the fire, now have to pack up everything and move into a new home, cat and dog in tow.

"We have to move from our baby, we have only been here four months and were doing up the back yard,” she said.

"We did a lot of work out there so it is sad to have to leave.

"But there is too much damage. The owners have a lot of work to do.

"Centrelink and LJ Hooker have been a great help. It was tough.”