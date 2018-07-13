Menu
Homicide investigation after stabbing
'Hysterical' woman phones police after stabbing

by Jacob Miley
12th Jul 2018 6:33 AM | Updated: 8:27 AM

A HOMICIDE investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to Blyth Rd at Murrumba Downs about 5.45am to find a man lying in the middle of the road with "significant injuries".

He died at the scene and a crime scene has been declared.

Speaking from the scene, Inspector Steve Flori said the man was with a woman at the time of the stabbing.

She phoned police and was hysterical.

"That woman is uninjured however she is extremely distressed," he said.

The man was found with serious stab wounds about 5.45am. Picture: Jacob Miley
The man was found with serious stab wounds about 5.45am. Picture: Jacob Miley

"We are still trying to find out exactly what's happened but I can say that we believe another party was involved.

"We have launched a homicide investigation."

The man has yet to be formally identified and the relationship between he and the woman is unknown.

Police have established a crime scene on Blyth St. Picture: Jacob Miley
Police have established a crime scene on Blyth St. Picture: Jacob Miley

"There is some disparity between their ages so whether they are friends ... whether they were just together is still a mystery."

The man is believed to be about 40-years-old.

Police have taken the young woman back to a station in an attempt to calm her down.

Investigations are ongoing.

