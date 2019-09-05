Muscles loved the long open roads even when he got stuck

Marvin O'Brien was welcomed into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame for 2019 last fortnight.

HIS own company, long-life food and a broken down truck was all Marvin O'Brien had for nine days on a red dirt road riddled with pot holes in the middle of Australia.

The former truck driver's starter motor had blown on the Gunbarrel Highway and no one could get to him for more than a week.

This is just one of the stories the Gracemere retiree has experienced in his 48-year long trucking career, which he was honoured for at the annual National Road Transport Hall of Fame Reunion in Alice Springs.

He was proud to have his name added to the wall of esteemed truckers, some of whom imparted knowledge on him that accompanied him on his many trips across Australia.

Marvin said he was lucky to begin his career surrounded by "older blokes” with knowledge of the road you couldn't learn in a classroom.

"I learned from them about how to get out of trouble,” Marvin said.

The start of his career was also where the "skinny, sickly kid” was given his nickname "Muscles”, which he is known by to this day.

His lone drives in the heat of the desert were not only an enjoyable mental challenge for Marvin - he said they also helped his health.

When he was a child he was told his severe asthma would prevent him from becoming a truck driver but he defied the odds and followed in his father's footsteps.

"The doctors said I couldn't do it,” he said.

"(But) when I was up in that dry country I never had to worry about it.”

After spending years riding shotgun from Warwick to Brisbane delivering fruit for the markets with his dad he found himself behind the steering wheel.

"It was always something I wanted to do because Dad did it,” he said.

The decision wasn't one he regretted, he spent the next five decades seeing the sights of Australia, meeting new friends and learning new techniques along the way.

"I liked the challenge of it,” he said.

"You're more or less in charge of your own time and it was something people thought you couldn't do.”

While most of his drives are now a trip to the corner shop, compared to his trucking days those times are memories he holds dear.

Viva Energy Transport Lubricants marketing manager Nick Lubransky said the trucking awards were an important event for the transport industry.

"We're excited to acknowledge the achievements of people like Marvin, and celebrate this weekend with Australia's trucking community,” Mr Lubransky said.

The National Road Transport Hall of Fame is an annual highlight for Australia's trucking industry, headlined by the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame inductee ceremony.

Marvin was among more than 50 inductees named and welcomed into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame for 2019 last fortnight.