Museum of Art reaches lock-up stage milestone

The Rockhampton Museum of Art celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday as the main structure reached lock-up stage.

Rockhampton Region acting mayor Neil Fisher said the rest of the job would be complete later this year.

He said the work would pay dividends for years to come as a tourism drawcard.

“The progress of work that’s been achieved over of the past few months is significant, and now we are in the wonderful position of being able to say that the roof is on, the windows are in, the structure is finished: all major external facade works are almost complete.

“We’ll now be focusing on the internal fit-outs and testing and commissioning various electrical and mechanical systems so the museum is ready to open to the community later this year.

“It’s going to be a source of local pride not just for the Rockhampton Region, but for Central Queensland as a whole.

“Kids and communities from the bush to the beach will now have this world class facility within driving distance.”

Outside the Rockhampton Museum of Art.

The gallery will be the largest in regional Queensland, boasting two flexible gallery areas, three education rooms, room for a restaurant and retailers, and a function area on the top floor overlooking the Fitzroy River.

The Federal Government put $10 million towards the project, and the State Government $15 million.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the building would add to Central Queensland’s cultural history.

“The Rockhampton Museum of Art will be a ground-breaking addition to the town and it’s a great example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together to benefit the region,” she said.

“The Rockhampton Museum of Art was a commitment of mine in the 2019 election and it is wonderful to see it take shape and reach milestone after milestone.

“I am looking forward to seeing the Museum of Art’s doors open soon and seeing residents of Central Queensland and tourists enjoy it for the years to come.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the project would provide opportunities for local artists.

“Approximately 800 tradespeople are being inducted over the course of the build, 80 per cent of whom are locally-based,” he said.

“This work for local tradies and suppliers has come during a critical time for our region as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“Importantly, the project will continue to contribute to our community’s workforce, wellbeing and regional growth far into the future.”