Music award winner works with CQ students to embrace culture

LEADERSHIP SKILLS: Sari Mann Wills and Antonio Mann participated in the BROLGA program at North Rockhampton State High last Wednesday. Allan Reinikka

BELIEVE, Respect, Openness, Learn, Growth, Achieve.

These are the values that make up CQUniversity's engagement program, designed to inspire Central Queensland's future Indigenous leaders.

At North Rockhampton State High School last week, Indigenous students from years 7 to 12, participated in this year's BROLGA program.

This year, the theme of the program was centred around the NAIDOC theme; 'because of her we can'.

The students participated in a musical production with Toowoomba-born country singer and 2002 National Country Music Awards' Golden Guitar winner, Josh Arnold.

NRSHS community education counsellor, Milly Levi, said the program was important for building students' self esteem and helping them express their talent.

"I think it's a great pathway for Indigenous students to bring out their talent culturally, spiritually and mentally as well,” Ms Levi said.

"The students worked with Josh Arnold to record and product a musical from the NAIDOC theme.

"It's to engage the students and to express a significant event through musical production.”

The musical production is expected to be shown overseas amongst other CQUniversity mentored schools involved in BROLGA.

"We're very proud to have that,” Ms Levi said.

"At the school here we've also got our yarning circle with a focus on culture and the Darumbal people.

"We also bring organisations into the school to embed the culture here.”

School captain, Antonio Mann, was one of those students involved in Wednesday's program.

"This program is very important for not just Indigenous students but also non-Indigenous students,” he said.

"I've been doing this program for eight years now.

"I started at the university in a small bunch of just under 50 students and that's now over 100 students - it's expanded every year.

"This program has increased my confidence, my leadership skills and sparked my interest in leading my school and my school's football team.”

Mr Mann has also become a mentor at the Rockhampton university campus and helps other young students.

"They see me as an adult, as a dad of the clan,” he said.

"They come up and ask for help and I make the time to help out.

"What I bring to the school is respect... throughout this year, the yarning circle has gained a lot of respect, we've got Indigenous school shirts and we're bringing Indigenous culture into Rockhampton.

"With a program like this... students get those core values and get back on track and they can achieve anything.”

Year 11 student, Sari Mann Wills, moved to Rockhampton at the beginning of the year and has learnt much about her Darumbal heritage.

"I have uncles who are elders in the Darumbal community and although I've been learning about Darumbal culture my whole life... I've learned more in general,” she said.

"They have a lot of programs to do with culture here... like BROLGA, and everything works together to teach us about and to embrace our culture.

"I was brought up on someone else's land so coming to Rockhampton and doing activities with my own culture is really cool.

"This program might be something that will open some doors. I don't know what I want to do after school but it could point me in a certain direction.”