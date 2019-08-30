MUSIC BOWL FATE REVEALED: It's not all doom and gloom

Electronic Vibes festival at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK060611arvibes1

Electronic Vibes festival at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK060611arvibes1 Allan Reinikka

ROCKHAMPTON Music Bowl has sadly come to the end of it's life as council moved to demolish the shell.

The matter was discussed around the table at the community services monthly meeting on Wednesday with councillors all agreeing it was time.

"It still leaves the flat performance space , the shaped seating area for people to sit,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

"The shell itself, there is just no choice.

"It is beyond repair.... we have limped along for the last few years.

"The engineers were giving us limited certificates each year for the carols.”

Mya Chambers (7), Austin Burrows, Margaret Strelow, Melanie March and Cadence Wone De Rungs (7) at the music bowl in 2015 ahead of Carols by Candlelight. Chris Ison ROK071215cxmas3

The council report notes Rockhampton Common could be used for a large scale music events, as it was for Red Hot Summer, or the outdoor area of the Robert Schwarten at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

In positive news, the report states the flat open platform and understage area with the electrical services would remain in place.

By keeping these structures, it would mean temporary marquees would be needed to hold outdoor events.

Discussions are ongoing with the Dreamtime Cultural Centre to incorporate the music bowl as part of their existing neighbouring long-term lease.

Crowd shot of Carols by Candlelight at the Music Bowl.Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie

Cr Strelow noted it would allow for them to have an outdoor performance space for their activities.

A budget of $152,720 has been allocated for the demolition of the shell.

The Music Bowl was opened by Rockhampton City Council alderman Dr Terence Francis Moore on March 9, 1985.

Among the many high-profile artists who have performed there are Cliff Richard, John Denver, Stevie Wonder, Midnight Oil, INXS, Hunters And Collectors, Savage Garden, Silverchair, Dwight Yoakam, Powderfinger, Gyroscope, The Buttefly Effect, Youth Group, Dead Letter Circus, Operator Please, Evermore, The Potbelleez, Zoe Badwi, TV Rock, Bag Raiders, Bombs Away, Emily Scott, Seany B, Timmy Trumpet, Daryl Braithwaite, Mental As Anything, Russell Morris, Richard Clapton and 1927.

The space closed in 2011 and council looked at selling it as it was going to cost $450,000 for repairs.

It was re-opened in 2015, when Carols by Candelight returned.

In 2014, a report by Brown Consulting found the then 30-year-old structure was riddled with corrosion throughout the roof area, especially towards the top of the sound shell due to a lack of proper drainage and the concrete and masonry substructure was showing signs of deterioration.

In was reported in 2003, it cost the council $90,000 a year to maintain the venue.

Council forsees Carols by Candlelight will still be held at the Music Bowl and future years to come, with the use of marquee to protect sound equipment.