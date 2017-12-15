Music bowl holds movies under the stars

TEAR JERKER: Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts in a scence from Wonder. Dale Robinette, Lionsgate

MOVIE fans are invited to attend a special Optus Movies Under the Stars Sunday at the Rockhampton Music Bowl.

Kicking off on 4.30pm Sunday, December 17, the special evening will showcase two movies including the newly released Wonder, currently screening in cinemas.

Grab your comfiest chair, grab your picnic rug and blankets and kick back under the stars for some great family entertainment.

This free event will also have local food trucks, free popcorn as well as giveaways throughout the night.

A giant, Christmas wrapped present has also been dropped off at the venue and will be unveiled at the movie night and will be presented to a local community group.

Homeschooled by his academic mother, 10-year-old Auggie Pulman (Jacob Tremblay) is gifted at science and loves Star Wars - but wears a space helmet while outside to hide his severe facial deformity.

Auggie leads a happy, if isolated, life with his family in upper Manhattan until it is time for middle school - where he's finally forced to meet the world head on.

As you can probably guess, Wonder is an unabashed tearjerker, but fortunately it's a very well written and acted one.

Based on the book by R.J. Palacio, the film has a strong cast, including Room star Tremblay (unrecognisable under make-up) as Auggie, as well as A-listers Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as his parents, Isabel and Nate.

IF YOU GO:

What: Optus Movies Under the Stars

Where: Rockhampton Music Bowl

When: Sunday, December 17

Time: 4.30pm.