Music bowl shell demolition on track for Carols by Candelight

PIECE by piece and frame by frame, the shell of the music bowl is being pulled down.

Demolition began on the site this week with Airlie Beach based company, P & C Welding on the tools.

It is understood they are using some local contractors to help with the work.

It was a Rockhampton Regional Council decision to remove the shell as it was becoming too unsafe.

Acting mayor Cherie Rutherford has assured the community the stage is still staying, meaning events can still be held there.

“The stage and seating area remain intact, however there were some serious issues with the shell itself that unfortunately meant it was no longer safe,” she said.

“In fact, for the past few years we have had to get clearance from an engineer every time we have used the venue.”

At this stage it is too early to discuss what the future of the music bowl will be.

“There is no reason we can’t build a new shell in future, however we are also aware the music bowl just hasn’t had a lot of use over the last few years, as the venue doesn’t suit the way big stage shows prefer to operate these days,” Cr ­Rutherford said.

“All of those conversations about the future of the site are still to be had, however unfortunately we really had no choice about demolishing the shell itself.”

The annual carols will still be held at the site later this month.

“The demolition of the shell won’t affect the use of the venue for community events, and we can still hold Carols by Candlelight at the Music Bowl,” Cr Rutherford said.

“We can also put temporary structures over the stage, and we’re looking at a marquee for this year’s carols.”

Carols by Candlelight will be held at the venue on Saturday, December 14.