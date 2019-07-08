Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

8th Jul 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Suspected drug-related fatalities at NSW music festivals will go under the microscope on Monday, with six deaths to be examined over the course of the week. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame will preside over the hearings which will be held at the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe from Monday.

The inquest will examine the deaths of Diana Nguyen, Joseph Nguyen Binh Pham, Callum Brosnan, Joshua Gerard Tam and Alexandra Ross-King at NSW festivals between September 2018 and January 2019.

Their deaths will be considered alongside the death of Hoang Tran - known to his family as Nathan - who died after attending Knockout Circuz in December 2017.

The inquest is set to run all this week with further hearing dates possible.

More Stories

Show More
deaths editors picks music festival

Top Stories

    Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    premium_icon Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    News Jeremy has one less concern thanks to the kindness of others.

    • 8th Jul 2019 9:22 AM
    Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    premium_icon Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    News Rocky duo release new chapter of music

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:23 AM
    River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    premium_icon River Fest a mini festival of activities, fun for children

    News One of the big attractions will be the 26 metre high ferris wheel

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    premium_icon Industry forum to reveal opportunities for local businesses

    News Forum will focus on resources industry, innovation and development

    • 8th Jul 2019 10:00 AM