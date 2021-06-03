Music icons to debut Song Club singles in CQ

Rockhampton music lovers will have the opportunity to hear tracks from a pair of iconic musos’ debut album before it is released Australia-wide next week.

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, who boast a collective haul of Golden Guitars, ARIA Awards and multi-platinum sales between them, will appear at the Goat Café and Bar on Friday.

The Song Club, which is their first album together, rose out of a creative venture which tasked its members with writing a song a week.

The result is an album of true-to-life narratives and music that celebrates the vast changes the pair was going through during COVID.

Ms Urquhart said she was worried the demands of coming up with a new track every week wouldn’t prove compatible with raising a family.

“The upside though, was I simply didn’t have time to labour over it – I just had to trust my instincts and go with my gut.”

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham release debut album 'The Song Club'

In addition to 13 Golden Guitar Awards and touring with the likes of Maclean and Sheryl Crow, Felicity had a 10-year career hosting ABC’s Saturday Night Country as well as Channel 7’s Sydney Weekender.

Mr Cunningham was a “Waif” - a member of the iconic Australian band which released 10 albums – as well as writing for and co-producing Sara Storer’s 2007 album Silver Skies.

He has toured with acts as diverse as Bob Dylan and Paul Kelly.

Long-time admirers from afar of each other’s work, the pair consider it an honour to be creating music together.

“To harness our collective passion for story and song and get to tell our own story in the most personal way through the most personal medium we know is truly inspiring,” Josh said.

The Song Club features 11 songs that speak of new beginnings, new journeys, new horizons, and a sense of freedom and flight.

Tickets for the Rockhampton can be found here.