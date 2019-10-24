Music knows no barriers

ARE YOU looking for something to do this weekend? Well, there is nothing better than an afternoon at the beach, especially when you mix it with Australian country music.

Head down to the Pine Beach Hotel at Emu Park this Saturday for Country by the Beach.

Featuring five live acts performing country originals, oldies and the latest hits, the event will be held from 2pm until 10pm.

Tony Cook gears up to perform at the Country by the Beach music event in Emu Park this weekend.

This event is headlined by Brad Butcher, Golden Guitar for New Talent Of The Year at Tamworth and Country Song Of The Year winner at the 2018 Queensland Music Awards. Brad is joined by fellow Central Queenslander’s Nicky Jo, Dan Miller, Anna Farquhar, and Tamworth Country Music Festival People Choice award winner for best male vocal Tony Cook and his band The Peace Makers.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. As well as the live music to enjoy, there is a restaurant and bar at the beer garden so bring everyone along and let the afternoon roll into dinner time.

Proceeds from Country by the Beach will go towards to the local rural fire brigades, an especially important donation for our region given the fierce start to our fire season this year. Come to listen to a host of amazing Central Queensland talent and support our brave rural fire fighters at the Pine Beach Hotel in Emu Park this Saturday from 2pm.

Enjoy the food, enjoy the beach, enjoy the music.