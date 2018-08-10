Music legend joins star-studded Rocky concert line-up

AUSSIE LEGEND: Jon Stevens is looking forward to a nice cold beer on a hot day in Rockhampton when he returns to the region next year for Red Hot Summer Tour.

AUSSIE music legend Jon Stevens has reflected on his past visits to Central Queensland ahead of the Red Hot Summer Tour.

The 56-year-old Noiseworks frontman and solo artist spoke to The Morning Bulletin last week prior to yesterday's exciting announcement he would perform in Rockhampton next year.

The award-winning Red Hot Summer Tour will see the likes of John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, Vanessa Amorosi, Dragon and Thirsty Merc take to the stage at The Common in North Rockhampton.

This huge line-up of music royalty will take to the stage on Saturday, April 20.

"It's a great day out for the whole family, it's a classic line-up of Australian music ... hits all day, he said.

"I'll be certainly playing the hits, I usually play some Noiseworks and INXS, a couple of solo bits - it's generally one big singalong.

"We play the songs people know us for, the songs people grew up listening to."

The Aussie rocker said he found regional audiences to be more appreciative for acts choosing to perform in their areas.

"My experiences being up in far north Queensland, I love the warmth, the whole atmosphere - it's beautiful," he said.

"People grow up with the songs and it becomes a part of their lives."

As he reflected back on his past performances in Central Queensland, one concert in particular came to mind.

The Take Me Back hit-maker said he had toured the region with his band, Noiseworks, INXS and as a solo artist.

"I remember playing Rockhampton with INXS in a car park somewhere and all of the power went out, that was in the early 2000s," he said.

Stevens revealed his ideal day when touring the sunshine state.

"I just love getting up to that part of the world, who doesn't love the heat ... a cold beer on a hot day," he said.

If you are looking for an enjoyable set of Australia's finest anthems, you will find that in Stevens, who promises to give his audience a memorable performance with just him and his guitar.

"I always try to write music which is meaningful to me; you're imparting your thoughts and feelings," he said.

"If that reaches one person and helps them along in their lives, then I've done my job as a communicator."

Stevens was the youngest of 11 children, and grew up in a household where music was always played.

The young Stevens would grow up to adopt a dedication to his craft, and he has since shared his soul to his audience throughout his performances.

Fast forward through decades of success, he has left a mark on people's lives - approached by fans who share their personal stories with him.

When asked his secret to longevity, the artist attributed it to having children at a young age.

Stevens' children "have kept me alive, keep me on the planet because you're responsible for their little lives".

"I would have been dead a long time ago if I didn't have children and a reason for being," he said.

Music has always played an important role to the successful musician.

"It's my life and I'll be doing it until the day I die," he said.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the Beef Capital is "set to rock in Easter".

"It's always exciting to bring new events to our region and I am sure our community will be thrilled to see these iconic performers here in Central Queensland together for the first time," she said.

You can catch all of the excitement in April when Jon Stevens joins John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite, Vanessa Amorosi, Dragon and Thirsty Merc at the Red Hot Summer concert event in Rockhampton.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated event will go on sale from 9am on Thursday, September 13.