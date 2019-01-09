'Music to my ears': Morcombes back sex offender registry

Justice campaigners Bruce and Denise Morcombe at Parliament House in Canberra.

ALTHOUGH the Morcombes can't undo the horror of Daniel's ordeal, the Sunshine Coast family say a possible public sex offender registry could prevent it happening to others.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe were passionate as they backed Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's call on state and territories to support the proposal of a nationally consistent Public Register of Child Sex Offenders.

Speaking from Tasmania, the Morcombes said this was a huge step to "put our children first".

"We live with what happened to Daniel and so many other victims in our society," Denise said.

"We can't undo what happened but we can focus on the future and what we can change."

The Sunshine Coast family personally advocated for the register in June, 2017 with the inception of Daniel's Law.

Densie said although it would be "lovely" to see the law honour him, her main priority was for it "to protect children".

"I don't mind what it's called, as long as it comes in," she said.

The online register would contain information such as the person's name, photograph, aliases, date of birth, nature of offending and general locality, such as their postcode.

Juvenile sex offenders would not be identified if they were under 18 years old.

Denise said she would like to see the registry call-out only the biggest risks to children.

"We want serious offends on there who are out and abusing children repeatedly," she said.

Letting repeat offenders mould back into society was not an option for Bruce who hoped the registry would also become a deterrent for people with a "sick interest in kids".

"Repeat offenders have the ability of blending in but what's number one is protecting our kids," he said.

"What we want is for them to also realise they have a choice.

"Because at the end of the day, you will be caught and your name will potentially be in lights for the rest of your life."

Bruce urged the states and territories to put kids first saying any politician to oppose was scared of losing votes.

"It will take a lot of work but it's not impossible," he said.

"The will of the people will nudge them into the right direction."