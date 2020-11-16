Musician drove all night to perform at festival on GKI

Jade Holland performing at Country on Keppel at the Great Keppel Island Hideaway at the weekend. Photo: Pam McKay

MUSICIAN Jade Holland drove all night – or at least her mum and partner did – so she could take her place on stage at Country on Keppel.

The singer/songwriter was part of the country music festival’s all-Queensland line-up, which also included the legendary James Blundell and Yeppoon’s two-time Golden Guitar winner Brad Butcher.

The weekend event, originally scheduled for July but postponed due to COVID-19, was held at the Great Keppel Island Hideaway and attracted more than 400 music fans.

Holland jumped at the chance to perform when she was extended the invitation about three weeks ago.

“Obviously they had a couple of artists from New South Wales and they weren’t sure if the borders were going to be open so I got a phone call asking if I’d like to play,” she said.

“It couldn’t have worked in any better because I’m on tour and I had this Saturday and Sunday free.

“They said if you can get from Townsville to Great Keppel Island in one day, let’s do it.”

Musician Jade Holland (centre) with mum Kerry Holland and partner Chad Pay at Country on Keppel. Photo: Pam McKay

Holland had her Do it Right tour launch in Townsville on Friday night and when that wrapped up, she jumped in the car with mum Kerry and partner Chad Pay for the 740km road trip to Yeppoon.

Kerry and Chad shared the driving, while Holland got some shut eye in the back seat.

They arrived at Rosslyn Bay Harbour with about 30 minutes to spare before they boarded the 9.30am ferry to GKI.

“It’s a great story to tell and it’s a fun little road trip with the family,” Holland said.

“That’s what country music is all about, your road trips and things like that, so I love it.

“My mum and I have done some crazy road trips with country music since I started when I was 11.

“We used to travel up and down the coast of Queensland and NSW. We put 250,000km on a brand new car in four years. That was hectic but we’ve never done anything through the night like this.”

Holland said it was great to be performing live again after the COVID shutdown, especially at a venue like GKI.

“It’s like therapy for my soul. I don’t know how I would have gone if we couldn’t play music for another year,” she said.

“It’s phenomenal to be back and this (GKI) is a piece of paradise.

“When do you get to listen to live music, have a beer and put your feet in the sand?

“This is amazing, and I want to come back next year.”