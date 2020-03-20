Menu
ADAPTING: Musician Anna Farquhar took to social media to continue performing.
Musician makes up for lost gigs with social media streams

Timothy Cox
20th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
EMERALD singer, guitarist and pianist Anna Farquhar can't quite bring herself to give up performing, notwithstanding the physical precautions many are taking from coronavirus at the moment.

Ms Farquhar took up the gigging lifestyle years ago, teaching music on weekdays and playing live at weekends.

But, with the latter source of income lately receding with permissible crowd sizes, she needed to find another way to broadcast her audio waves.

"In light of recent events, all of my gigs for the next two months have been cancelled," she said.

"It's just about to be school holidays and the gigs lined up to keep me going are all gone.

"I still had some pub gigs that were going to help, but now they've been cancelled too."

At 9pm Wednesday night, Ms Farquhar set up a livestream on Facebook with the intention to "keep the music going".

She played some of her own songs, such as new single Boy, and favourites such as Don McLean's American Pie.

 

Ms Farquhar's Facebook live stream.
By Friday morning, nearly 2000 people had watched the stream, which is still available on Ms Farquhar's page.

"It's about not focusing on the bad and continuously performing," she said, despite "a huge loss" in regular earnings.

She said social media was the ideal platform to keep audiences engaged through trying times.

"It's a great way to get out to people. You can reach so many more.

"Thank god for technology. At the moment that's what's going to keep the entertainment industry alive."

MS Farquhar encouraged all to remain positive and continue supporting small businesses and the hospitality industry.

She said more streams were a certainty.

"I'm hoping to do one every week if people are still keen to see it.

"I'll get people to chuck in their requests."

