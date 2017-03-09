30°
Musician returns to scene with 'pure country' single

9th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
Country Music Artist Tony Cook wrote new song, â€˜Laidback Countryâ€™ about his hometown of Charters Towers.
Country Music Artist Tony Cook wrote new song, â€˜Laidback Countryâ€™ about his hometown of Charters Towers.

A MUSICIAN who splits his time between Rockhampton and Charters Towers has returned to the country music scene.

Tony Cook has teamed up with legendary Australian guitarist and good friend Phil Emmanuel to released his new single, Laidback Country which has started to circulate across Australia's Country Music Channel this week.

Inspired by his hometown Charters Towers and time spent growing up in North Western Queensland, the official music video is a cracker featuring guest cameos from Federal MP Bob Katter and State MP Shane Knuth.

"We actually had a ball working with Bob and Shane filming, because they kept trying to one-up each other with their wild tales, stories and impromptu songs,” Shane said.

"It was very entertaining to say the least and both said they had to hedge their bets as they needed a career after politics.

"Both of them were expecting BAFTA and Oscar nominations or at least a Logie they joked.

"It was a very good time and an experience I won't forget in hurry.”

Laidback Country is the first single and title track from the Tony's debut album, which he hopes to have release by mid-2017.

It is 'pure country', described as a blend of Australian George Strait meets John Williamson, with a hint of Paul Kelly. The release comes seven years after Tony's debut EP Laidback Tones.

Since, the part-time Rockhampton resident has married, started a family and 'generally got busy with life'.

But he never stopped writing, and while he ponders writing a book about his experiences one day, his passion for now is putting his stories into songs that "country and city folk can identify with”.

　

