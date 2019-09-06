Musicians from 11 to 70-plus achieve fusion on Saturday

SWEET SOUND: Jeanette Douglas (musical director, Cap Winds) with TCC students Lachlan Andersen, Lachlan Winter, Jayde Ellingsen, Angus Gall, Oliver Burkhardt, Georgia Slack, Acacia-Lee Storey, and Stephanie Coughlan (acting director instrumental music, Catholic schools) look forward to Fusion 2019

Students from two Rockhampton schools will combine with the Capricornia Silver Band in what its musical director hopes will turn into an annual event.

Jeanette Douglas said the Fusion concert on Saturday afternoon is designed to encourage a lifelong love of playing en masse.

"All too often students put down their instruments at the end of Year 12 and never take them up again,” she said.

"Yes, we want to encourage local students to join the Capricornia Silver Band - or its Winds band or the Academy which trains aspiring musicians and conductors - but, most importantly, we just want them to keep on playing in a community ban wherever they end up.”

In this first year of Fusion, during which the Capricornia Silver Band also celebrates its 50th birthday, the community orchestra has teamed with two high schools which it already knows well.

"We often stage our concerts at the Emmaus Hall,” Mrs Douglas said.

"Among our members there are teachers from both Emmaus and The Cathedral College, which will host Saturday's event.”

There will be about 75 performers take the stage, ranging in age from 11 to 70-plus.

They received the rousing Sousa pieces a month ago the bands will play together, and have only one rehearsal before they tackle them as an ensemble.

In addition, the adult and school bands will perform their own selections, including Defying Gravity and Over the Sea to Skye.

A gold coin donation will enable the Capricornia Silver Band to purchase sheet music toward next year's concert, half of which will be gifted to the schools.

Fusion 2019 concert

featuring Capricornia Silver, Winds and Academy bands, with school bands from Emmaus and the Cathedral Colleges

Saturday 7 September from 2pm to approx. 3.30pm

The Cathedral College Mercy Hall, WiIliam St, Sth Rockhampton

Gold coin donation