Musk addresses ‘three-way affair’ claim

Elon Musk has denied allegations that he was involved in an alleged "three-way affair" with his ex Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne.

The Tesla billionaire gave a statement to Page Six after astonishing new claims were made in depositions in the defamation case between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

It was claimed in legal depositions that Heard, Musk and Delevingne were allegedly involved in a secret three-way relationship in 2016. It was also alleged that Heard's affair with SpaceX entrepreneur Musk started before she split with Depp in May of that year.

Heard and Depp are locked in a legal battle. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

But the Tesla billionaire exclusively told Page Six of the threesome allegations with the model and actress: "Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this.

"Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

Musk continued to Page Six, referring to Depp's dogged legal pursuit of Heard following their 2017 divorce: "Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on.

"Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!"

Cara Delevingne has been dragged into the drama.

Depp filed a $73 million defamation suit against Heard in Virginia in 2019 after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed describing her experience as the victim of domestic violence, without naming him. He is also suing a London newspaper that called him a "wife-beater" in an opinion piece.

Depp strongly denies any violence against Heard, alleging that her claims are a "hoax" and he was instead victimised by her.

The filing describes the couple's rocky 15-month marriage, and states that one month after their marriage, Heard was "spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk."

Heard and Musk briefly dated after her split from Depp.

Then on Wednesday, a deposition in the case emerged in which it was claimed that Heard had an alleged "three-way affair" with Musk and Delevingne.

Josh Drew - the ex-husband of Raquel "Rocky" Pennington, Heard's best friend - contended in a deposition led by Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, that Musk, 48, slept with Heard and Delevingne at Depp's Los Angeles penthouse in late 2016 following Heard and Depp's split.

In a leaked video of Drew's deposition, Chew asks: "Did Rocky tell you Amber Heard was having an affair with Carla Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?" Drew responds, "Yes."

"Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne, spent the night together?" Chew asks, and Drew responds, "Yes," adding he can't remember the specific date of the alleged ménage-à-trois.

The lawyer then contends, "So they were having a three-way affair, correct?" Drew replies, "My understanding, yes."

Delevingne has said she identifies as pansexual. Heard, who has dated both men and women, when asked if she identified as bisexual, responded, "I don't identify as anything … I like who I like."

A source close to Heard said that she and model Delevingne are longtime friends and it wasn't unusual for them to spend time together.

Reps for Heard declined comment, and a spokesman for Delevingne didn't respond.

