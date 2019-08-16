MUST SEE: Immaculate projects win Master Builder awards

SOLID EFFORT: Day to Day Constructions were recognised by Master Builders with House of the Year for their their quality craftmanship and attention to detail on the Elgin residence. INSET: Matt and Amanda Day from Day to Day Constructions.

SOLID EFFORT: Day to Day Constructions were recognised by Master Builders with House of the Year for their their quality craftmanship and attention to detail on the Elgin residence. INSET: Matt and Amanda Day from Day to Day Constructions. Alicia Harvey Real Property

FROM sensational iconic landmarks and school precincts to immaculate refurbishments and medical facilities the best of Master Builders Central Queensland Housing and Construction Awards was on show to celebrate what's great about living in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon and beyond.

The quality workmanship of the Central Queensland's industry was recognised at the annual Master Builders ceremony on Friday, August 16 at Frenchville Sports Club.

Allenstown based Day to Day Constructions provided an outstanding build to take home this year's House of the Year.

The street appeal of the Elgin Residence appealed to the judges but it was the quality of the workmanship that really impressed.

Day to Day Constructions also picked up the Individual Home $751,000 - $950,000 as well as the Charles George Jeffery Memorial Award. The abundant diversity of quality craftsmanship throughout the home is reminiscent of past ages and included detail on the newel posts and corner trims. Nothing was spared, and the quality finishes and outstanding design concepts created an inviting and very functional home to suit the region's lifestyle.

The judges found those little extras drew their eye and commented on the attention to detail that the builder provided with this winning entry.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The iconic Waltzing Matilda Centre shone in the limelight with A Gabrielli Constructions collecting Project of the Year and a win in the Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million category.

Modern technology was utilised to evoke memories of a bygone era and encourage the visitor to learn more about the region. Meeting the logistical challenges of working so far from the standard supply chain was a fantastic feat. Imagine the facilitation and coordination skills required to meet this project's needs.

The judges were impressed with the use of locally sourced and native materials as well as the overall coordination of the project.

Master Builders' Central Queensland Regional Manager, Dennis Bryant, congratulated all the winners across the 35 categories.

"The diversity was inspiring, making picking the winners a real challenge for the judges. It also highlighted the broad spectrum of the building industry where our members work,” Mr Bryant said.

"The projects completed in our region over the past year greatly benefit Central Queensland, particularly from a tourism, sporting and educational perspective.

"This year's homes are a credit to our local builders and are amazing examples of the capability of our builders and tradies.”

Major winners

Winners will go a Waltzing Matilda with you

Winner of the 2019 Central Queensland Project of the Year - A Gabrielli Constructions Pty Ltd for Winton Shire Council - Waltzing Matilda Centre

One of the biggest attractions in Queensland's outback was tragically destroyed in a fire in June 2015. A Gabrielli Constructions has created a new eye catching facility for the Winton Shire Council, reinvigorating the lifeblood of the town.

Utilising locally sourced and native materials add to the appeal of the project as well as the challenges of coordinating the extreme logistics of distance and remoteness, the team pulled together an amazing build. The judges believe the collaborative effort by the contractor, the committee and the architect/designer was fantastic.

Judges' comments:

"This project was certainly worth the travel to get there. Whilst the original museum was worth visiting this new centre with its modern technology evoking the memories of a bygone era and encourages the visitor to learn more about the people who forged its history,” the judges said.

"Undertaking such a project so far from the standard supply chain and crafting the architect/designer's dreams was an enormous challenge.

"To contemplate pouring the serrated concrete walls in-situ and hoping that the desired effect had been created was a big call.”

Stylish home takes out the top gong

Winner of the 2019 Central Queensland House of the Year - Day to Day Constructions Pty Ltd for Elgin Residence

The Elgin Residence is a house designed for the Central Queensland family, spacious indoor and extensive outdoor entertaining spaces will appeal to all. The idyllic street appeal helps this house to stand out and the attention to detail showcased in the home helped Day to Day Constructions to take home the coveted title for this year.

With plenty of concealed storage, quality door and window frames are all indications that a lot of care had gone into the material selection and consultation with the client.

Judges' comments:

"The street appeal of this home was backed up by the quality of the workmanship and the attention to detail,” said the judges.

"We could not help but be impressed by the continuing finds of excellent workmanship and those little extras that draw the eye.

"Things like the corner trims on the skirtings and detail on the newel posts were craftsmanship of a previous age.”

What you see is what you get

Winner of the 2019 Central Queensland President's Award - Chris Warren Homes Pty Ltd for Inverness Residence

The President's Award goes to a house that is affordable and at the same time a quality build, the judges said it was the owner's comment that cemented their decision. The young buyer had visited several existing properties and display homes. As soon as she entered this new home she said "this is it". It had everything she had been looking for without breaking her budget.

The dynamic style of the house means it can be separated to provide a front of house hub, which can be closed off when not being used. Definitely unique.

Judges' comments:

"This was a tough decision. It is indeed an affordable home, yet managed to deliver 2550 ceilings, additional storage areas and air-conditioning units to the living, activity rooms and main bedroom,” the judges said.

"The house can be separated to provide a separate front of house hub for teenagers, guests or a business which can be closed off when not being used.

"An adaptable, affordable home that can be easily changed as needs change.”

Central Queensland winners

Construction

. Health Facilities up to $20 million - C J Bell Pty Ltd for BITS Medical Allied Health (Boyne Island)

. Education Facilities up to $10 million - Taboh Pty Ltd T/A BT Builders Qld for St Anthony's Primary School (Frenchville)

. Community Service Facilities - T F Woollam & Son Pty Ltd T/A Woollam Constructions for Yeppoon Lagoon (Yeppoon)

. Retail Facilities up to $5 million - ASM Builders Pty Ltd for Cranston's Pies (Rockhampton)

. Tourism and Leisure Facilities up to $10 million - Taboh Pty Ltd T/A BT Builders Qld for Mt Archer Revitalisation Stage 1A, 1B, 1C & 1D (Mount Archer)

. Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million - A Gabrielli Constructions Pty Ltd for Winton Shire Council - Waltzing Matilda Centre (Winton)

. Commercial Building $5 million - $50 million - T F Woollam & Son Pty Ltd T/A Woollam Constructions for Rockhampton Hospital Carpark (Rockhampton)

. Industrial Building up to $5 million - ASM Builders Pty Ltd for Hodge Drilling (Yeppoon)

. Community Accommodation for Aged Care and Nursing Homes - Australasian Homes Pty Ltd for Norman Gardens Retirement Village - Stage 2 (Rockhampton)

. Community Aged Care and Nursing Homes High Care - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders for Cec Pritchard Wing Refurbishment (North Rockhampton)

. Refurbishment/Renovation up to $750,000 - Gladstone Designer Homes Pty Ltd for Last Wave Two Storey Renovation (Gladstone)

. Refurbishment/Renovation over $750,000 - J Hutchinson Pty Ltd T/A Hutchinson Builders for City Hall Reception Room Restoration (Rockhampton)

. Excellence in Workplace Health & Safety - BCM Building Pty Ltd for Brenton McFadzen (Rockhampton)

Housing

. Home Renovation/Remodelling Project up to $275,000 - Leahy Investments Pty Ltd T/A D&E Constructions for Patio Reconstruction (Woodbury)

. Display Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Chris Warren Homes Pty Ltd for Edenbrook (Parkhurst)

. Display Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Gladstone Designer Homes Pty Ltd for Cascade (New Auckland)

. Display Home $451,000 - $550,000 - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd for Stockholm 31 (Emerald)

. Individual Home up to $250,000 - Chris Warren Homes Pty Ltd for Inverness Residence (Inverness)

. Individual Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Scott A Cooper T/A SSC Homes for Freedom 250 (Parkhurst)

. Individual Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Matheson Group Pty Ltd T/A BM Matheson Builders for Tomtit (Parkhurst)

. Individual Home $451,000 - $550,000 - Matheson Group Pty Ltd T/A BM Matheson Builders for Angela (Parkhurst)

. Individual Home $551,000 - $650,000 - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd for Mablethrope 360 (Emerald)

. Individual Home $651,000 - $750,000 - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd for Keynsham 442 (Springsure)

. Individual Home $751,000 - $950,000 - Day to Day Constructions Pty Ltd for Elgin Residence (The Range)

. Excellence in Sustainable Living - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Tenheggeler Homes for The Parkway 290 (Kirkwood)

Speciality

. Best Residential Bathroom - Tenheggeler Building Company Pty Ltd T/A Tenheggeler Homes for The Parkway 290 (Kirkwood)

. Best Residential Kitchen - Corbett Homes Pty Ltd for Keynsham 442 (Springsure)

. Best Residential Swimming Pool - B K Hallam Group Pty Ltd T/A Leisure Pools Rockhampton for Tuscany (Gracemere)

Individual

. Charles George Jeffery Memorial Award - Matthew Day for Day to Day Constructions Pty Ltd (Rockhampton)

. Apprentice of the Year - Gavin Hames for Lea Build Pty Ltd (Rockhampton)

. Rising Star - Boyd Hall for Taboh Pty Ltd T/A BT Builders Qld (Rockhampton)

. Women in Building - Jill Corbett for Corbett Homes Pty Ltd (Emerald)

Major

. President's Award - Chris Warren Homes Pty Ltd for Inverness Residence (Inverness)

. Project of the Year - A Gabrielli Constructions Pty Ltd for Winton Shire Council - Waltzing Matilda Centre (Winton)

. House of the Year - Day to Day Constructions Pty Ltd for Elgin Residence (The Range).