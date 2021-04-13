‘Must try’ Macca’s coffee hack

A Macca's coffee trend from South Korea is being described as a "must try" after going viral.

The extravagant order involves ordering an iced latte followed by a soft serve cone then dumping it in the coffee to create an indulgent caffeine hit.

The hack has been dubbed the "McBassett" after being inspired by an ice cream latte from South Korean coffee chain Paul Bassett - and it has now hit Australian shores.

Sydney TikTok user @adrianwidjy shared a video filmed in the Hurlstone Park restaurant testing the trick out, calling it a "must try McDonald's hack".

"So I saw this going viral in Korea and Malaysia," he said.

"It's called the McBassett. I thought I would give it a go."

RELATED: 'Savage' sign at Macca's drive-through

Introducing the ‘McBassett’ – a McDonald’s iced latte served with a soft serve ice cream Picture: Instagram/@yeonjoo__oo



The footage then shows him sitting down with his ice latte and the soft serve cone and "dumping" the ice cream into the coffee drink.

While Adrian made a bit of a mess - seemingly because he needed to drink a glug of the coffee to allow room for the ice cream - he went on to describe the drink as delicious.

"It's so good," he said. "And the visual is [chef's kiss emoji]."

It’s not an official menu item but customers have been making it by ordering the two items separately. Picture: TikTok/adrianwidjy

As one Sydneysider discovered, it can get a little messy. Picture: TikTok/adrianwidjy

Since he shared his video on Saturday, he has already amassed more than 53,000 views.

Many commenters declared the idea "brilliant" while others said they were heading to Macca's to try it out for themselves.

"OMG that's genius. I do love their frappés, so addictive," one said.

"Another Macca's hack, you've made me get up and go to Macca's to try," someone else reasoned.

"YUMMM," another simply stated.

Others suggested trying the coffee thickshake, explaining it was soft serve and espresso.

"Maybe just the latte and a plain sundae? Deffs gonna try now," another suggested.

Some pointed out the cone would go "soggy" if left in the coffee too long.

However the Australian TikTok user labelled it a ‘must try Macca’s hack’. Picture: TikTok/adrianwidjy

How was the McBassett born?

The McBassett "hack" was created as a cheaper alternative to the popular ice cream latte by famous coffee chain Paul Bassett, thesmartlocal.com reports.

A Paul Bassett ice cream latte reportedly costs KRW6300 ($7.35) which is why people went on the hunt for a cheaper alternative - and the McDonald's "McBassett" hack was born.

The idea was born in South Korea. Picture: Instagram/@hyuntae.kim.5682

It’s a cheap take on an ice cream latte served by Seoul-based coffee chain Paul Bassett. Picture: Instagram/@hyuntae.kim.5682

'Savage' sign spotted at Macca's drive-through

A sign displayed at a US McDonald's drive-through captured the attention of millions around the world after it went viral on TikTok.

The bright yellow sign displayed above the "order here" station, reading:

"We are short staffed.

"Please be patient with the staff that did show up.

"No one wants to work anymore."

A TikTok user has shared footage of a ‘savage’ sign on display at her local McDonald’s drive-through. Picture: TikTok/brittanyjade903

The sign declares ‘no one wants to work anymore’. Picture: TikTok/brittanyjade903

The hospitality industry in America has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with workers feeling "skittish" about returning after mass lay-offs due to alarming virus numbers.

Other reports state US unemployment benefits are so good in the aftermath of the pandemic that "it pays to stay unemployed".

The short clip was shared by user @brittanyjade903 on Saturday with the caption: "Y'all. Our McDonald's is savage AF."

The video has been viewed over a million times at the time of publication and received a huge reaction online.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Must try' Macca's coffee hack