Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mutilated sawfish a sorry sight

by WILL ZWAR
14th Jun 2019 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ENDANGERED 2m long sawfish has washed up on Nightcliff beach dead after having it's beak cut off as a trophy

The creature was found by Nightcliff local Gemma near the Rapid Creek mouth.

"My boyfriend and I were just walking our dog when we noticed it," she said.

"From the back we thought it was a shark, then realised it was actually a sawfish with its saw cut off.

"To think someone has killed such an amazing prehistoric animal for their trophy collection, it's extremely sad."

 

A 2m sawfish washed up on Nightcliff beach with its rostrum detached. PICTURE SUPPLIED
A 2m sawfish washed up on Nightcliff beach with its rostrum detached. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Australian Marine Conservation Society marine campaigner Adele Pedder said the fish's beak, known as a rostrum, was often taken by hunters.

"Hunters use them as a trophy," she said. "(But) they are an endangered species, people are not allowed to kill them."

crime sawfish

Top Stories

    North Rocky resident left in the dark after multiple crashes

    premium_icon North Rocky resident left in the dark after multiple crashes

    News Road receives construction work after weeks of complaints from residents.

    Former A-grade cricketer's 30-year cold case reopened

    premium_icon Former A-grade cricketer's 30-year cold case reopened

    Crime He disappeared after a cab journey in 1988

    REVEALED: Teams to play in Intercontinental 5s in Rocky

    premium_icon REVEALED: Teams to play in Intercontinental 5s in Rocky

    Hockey Oceania Hockey boss: 'This facility is going to be fabulous'

    The taps turn on for Surf Lakes

    premium_icon The taps turn on for Surf Lakes

    Business Wave pool inches closer to second Yeppoon trial