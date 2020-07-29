My 3 budget regrets: Mather tells all

GLENDA Mather did not hold back in telling her fellow councillors her regrets with the 2020-21 Livingstone Shire budget.

While ultimately supporting the $136.8m budget adopted on Tuesday, which includes a $41.5m investment in capital works, Cr Mather would have liked three more additions.

She wanted to see upgrading to two small sections of Tookers Rd, at Cawarral, come to fruition.

Cr Mather said Tookers was a “high use” road which caused heavy road dust pollution to local families.

“The two small sections would probably be in total, about 150m,” she said.

“They sit between two existing strips of bitumen.

“The majority of the dust is caused by the extraordinary heavy traffic servicing the wave pool.

“We will find the money somehow, but it’s currently not in the budget.”

The second project Cr Mather desperately wanted to see carried out was the replacement of the Doonside Bridge, which is in the Canal Creek area.

“There were two remaining bridges due for replacement due to their age, and reliability,” she said.

“I’m told applications were placed for funding under the bridges’ scheme, and both were approved.

“Werribee is in the budget, but somehow, the money for Doonside is not there.

“The bridge has been condemned, and one of the biggest properties in the shire is now forced to use the side track.

“If it rains, they won’t get out.”

The third matter on Cr Mather’s wish list was a “proper” celebration of Livingstone Shire’s 117th birthday on August 8.

“A matter dear to my heart,” Cr Mather told her fellow councillors.

“I’ve raised this on a number of occasions, and I haven’t given up, guys.”

Stay tuned for more on that one.

