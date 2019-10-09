Menu
‘My boy’: Natalie Imbruglia becomes a mum

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
9th Oct 2019 11:06 AM
SINGER Natalie Imbruglia has given birth to her first child, a baby boy.

The Grammy-nominated musician announced the birth in a heartwarming social media post.

"Welcome to the world. Max Valentine Imbruglia … My heart is bursting … #myboy," she wrote.

Imbruglia announced the news with this photo. Picture: Instagram/@natalie_imbruglia
The 44-year-old first announced her pregnancy in July after conceiving via IVF with the assistance of a sperm donor.

"I'm expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won't be saying anything more on that publicly," she wrote at the time.

Famous friends were quick to congratulate Imbruglia on the news.

Natalie Imbruglia when she announced she was pregnant via IVF with her first child
"Congratulations to both of you angel," wrote The Veronicas' Lisa Origliasso while Kylie Minogue added: "Welcome Max and congratulations Nat!"

Others to send their well wishes included Rachel Hunter, Ben Lee, Toni Maticevsaki, Tigerlily Taylor, Natasha Beddingfield, Megan Gale and Ronan Farrow.

Sophie Ellis Bextor wrote: "Yay!!! Hello, max! Welcome indeed. So glad you're here safe and sound. Congratulations, mama!!"

Natalie Imbruglia with her nephew Koa in Byron Bay
Imbruglia was last linked to photographer, Matt Field, in 2018, however, it's unclear if they are still in a relationship.

She was once also married to Silverchair frontman, Daniel Johns, although they split in 2008 after five years of marriage.

The new mum has another reason to celebrate after recently signing a new record deal with BMG.

She is set to release a new album next year, five years after her last album Male.

The Australian-British singer first rose to international stardom with her hit song Torn in 1997 after appearing on TV soap Neighbours.

 

Natalie Imbruglia.
