'My dream well on its way to becoming a reality'

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Lillian Lever, Neeve Saw and Bob Pleash (pictured above) at the CQUniversity Student Awards and Scholarships Presentation. INSET: Japanese entrepreneur Fukuzo Iwasaki pictured in 1986.

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Lillian Lever, Neeve Saw and Bob Pleash (pictured above) at the CQUniversity Student Awards and Scholarships Presentation. INSET: Japanese entrepreneur Fukuzo Iwasaki pictured in 1986. CQUni

FIVE CQUniversity students have received a significant boost to their studies after being awarded tertiary bursaries from the Iwasaki Foundation.

Kylie McAlister, Locheland Miller, Cassandra Russell, Neeve Saw and Zane Wilson will all have some of the incidental costs involved with their courses covered.

They are the latest recipients announced at the recent 2019 CQUniversity Student Awards and Scholarships Presentation. Locheland Miller, of Deglibo, who is studying a Bachelor of Nursing, said the scholarship contributed greatly towrads covering his expenses.

"Without the scholarship it might have not been possible for my dream of being a medical practitioner to be well on its way to becoming a reality,'' he said.

"I want to thank the Iwasaki Foundation so very much for allowing me to be a recipient of their bursary.

"I am honoured and grateful to receive it.”

Historic: Personalities: Fukuzo Iwasaki A photo of Japanese entrepreneur Fukuzo Iwasaki taken on 1 May 1986. Photo The Morning Bulletin Archives The Morning Bulletin Archives

Exercise and Sports Sciences, Health Science and Physiotherapy (Honours) student Zane Wilson, from Rockhampton, said receiving the scholarship was a "surreal” experience.

"I can't put into words how much the board members of the Iwasaki Foundation have helped me over the past term of university,” he said.

"Before being told I was successful in getting the scholarship I wasn't sure how I was going to continue my studies due to my course being 100 per cent on campus and compulsory to attend classes five days a week, and also having to go on five unpaid placements all over Queensland.

"I don't have family in Rockhampton to stay with, so I would have had to drive from Gladstone every morning and home every night in order to attend classes and complete my study.

"Overall it is an honour to have been given this opportunity and I am forever grateful for what the foundation has done for me.”

Neeve Saw, Bachelor of Education (Secondary) student at Rockhampton, said she felt privileged and honoured to be a recipient of the Iwasaki Foundation scholarship.

"This scholarship has helped me in my studies by paying for my textbooks and most of my stationery,” she said.

"Without this scholarship I would not have been able to afford going to university, so I am very thankful for this award.”

Bachelor of Nursing student Kylie McAlister, of Rockhampton, was grateful to receive the scholarship.

"A friend of mine who was awarded a scholarship previously encouraged me to apply,” she said.

"As a single mum on a single parent pension the scholarship was an immense help. I would not have been able to buy the textbooks or the uniform without it. It helped me with everything.”

Fellow Bachelor of Nursing Rockhampton student Cassandra Russell was also a recipient of the scholarship.

Iwasaki Foundation Bursary chairman Chris Kennard congratulated all the recipients on their scholarships.

"Since the commencement of the bursary program in 2011, the Iwasaki Foundation has assisted 44 students, who otherwise would not have been able to do so, realise their dream of attending university,” Mr Kennard said.

Students interested in applying for an Iwasaki Foundation Bursary for 2020 can apply for their applications at www.iwasakifoundation.com.au