My First Year 2021: Don’t miss special prep feature

JANN HOULEY
17th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
This year’s My First Year feature will be a special keepsake for hundreds of children and their families across the wider Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

For the first time ever, The Morning Bulletin is teaming up with the Courier-Mail to produce a special edition featuring more than 100 prep class photos from across the region.

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for students from across the district to feature in the state’s leading publication.

It will be available to purchase in the Central Queensland edition of the Courier-Mail on Wednesday, March 24.

But digital subscribers to The Morning Bulletin get a sneak peak almost a week early, with all the photos featured in an online gallery this Friday, March 19.

Morning Bulletin photojournalist Jann Houley has spent the past month driving from school to school to capture the milestones.

The My First Year 2021 photos will be available for viewing online on Friday, from midday.

