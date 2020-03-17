MY FIRST YEAR: Huge feature out soon

THERE’S something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

They are faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure, knowing they are at a place where they will make friends and learn about the world around them.

My First Year, a special commemorative lift out of The Morning Bulletin has become an institution in the Central Queensland region.

The keepsake edition of our paper is our biggest seller of the year – for good reason. Parents see their little ones in their flagship local paper, mostly for the first time.

This year, for the first time, we are offering our digital subscribers an advance view of what will be published on March 25.

On Thursday, March 19, you will be able to go to www.themorningbulletin.com.au and see the beautiful smiling faces of our Prep students, captured by professional photographers.

My First Year will feature students from 105 classes from 57 schools.

There will be more than 100 photos.

While parents will be able to see their children’s faces in our online galleries, we know they will want the printed edition of the paper as well on March 25.

We’ll be printing hundreds of extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties.

We’d also love to hear from you if you have a My First Year photo from years ago. Email your photo and story so we can share it with others to tmbully@capnews.com.au

My First Year is a feature we have been running in some of our papers for two decades. Talk about history and changing times!

Don’t miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy of your special family memento.

And look online for that sneak preview on Thursday, March 19.

My First Year is free with your copy of The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday March 25.