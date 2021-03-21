Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CQ PREP: St Anthony's Catholic School - Prep Blue
CQ PREP: St Anthony's Catholic School - Prep Blue
Local Faces

MY FIRST YEAR: Super cute preppies from all over CQ

JANN HOULEY
21st Mar 2021 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thousands of bright, young students across the Central Queensland region began their schooling journeys in 2021.

Their first uniform, their first school bag, their first pair of shiny little shoes.

As a Morning Bulletin subscriber, you have exclusive first access to the 102 photos of this year’s prep students from across the wider Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

Photos
View Gallery

Your can also cherish this milestone forever with your own copy of My First Year 2021 - a special keepsake published in-paper on Wednesday, March 24.

For the first time ever, The Morning Bulletin has teamed up with The Courier-Mail to produce a special edition.

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these students to feature in the state’s leading publication, so don’t miss out on picking up a copy from your local newsagent or stockist.

central queensland schools education my first year 2021 prep photos rockhampton prep photos
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Ag plane forced down in paddock outside Rockhampton

        Premium Content UPDATE: Ag plane forced down in paddock outside Rockhampton

        News Emergency services rush to rural site west of Rockhampton

        UPDATE: Heli Rescue for Saturday morning’s third rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Heli Rescue for Saturday morning’s third rollover

        News Yet another report of a single vehicle rollover was phoned in after 9am

        CYS emerging stars on track at Eagle Farm

        Premium Content CYS emerging stars on track at Eagle Farm

        Horses Leading the charge is Tom Button-trained gelding Valley Rattler.