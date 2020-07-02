‘My heart just hurts’: Border rules split couples

SARAH Sleeman is heartbroken border restrictions make it impossible to visit her fiance in Melbourne … they've already been apart for four months.

"Eric and I have been apart for 117 days and counting and I was booked to fly down on July 10," she said. "I booked my flights months ago. My heart just hurts.

"We have done a long-distance relationship to get the children from previous relationships through the last year of high school and now we are separated by states.

Sarah Sleeman took up riding a scooter around Emerald Lakes to deal with not being able to see her fiancee who is stuck in Melbourne. Picture Glenn Hampson

"I heard the news and got on my scooter and cried around the lake. I understand the process behind this, my heart just hurts."

Ms Sleeman got engaged to Eric Zuniga, who works for Boeing, in January this year and since then they've spent just five weeks together. They met on a cruise two years ago and it was love at first sight.

"We've made our relationship work for two years by making sure our respective children were unfairly affected."

The out-of-work events planner and daughter Ruby Burgess, 9, live at Highland Park, and are renovating the house that she and Mr Zuniga will one day share. But long distance isn't easy.

"It's so hard on everybody. He can't see his elderly parents and we're both committed to doing the right thing and won't break the rules. The thought of making a mercy dash interstate to meet in a hotel doesn't sit well with us so we'll just have to wait it out."

Ms Sleeman said flights from Tullamarine to Ballina were already booked out and she wouldn't risk getting fined driving to seeing him in NSW because she'd have to declare she'd been in contact with a Melburnian.

"The hardest part is we don't know when we will be able to see each other again. Sometimes you just need a hug."

Shea Isabel won't get the chance to say goodbye to her terminally ill granted in Geelong, she applied for an exemption so she wouldn't have to self quarantine once home. Border control told her she was "exempt from quarantine on compassionate grounds but depends on the day who your border officer is as they make the decision and can refuse you …"

Sarah Sleeman is gutted she won’t be able to see her fiance for months now that COVID restrictions have closed the borders to Melbourne, where he’s currently working and living. Picture Glenn Hampson

"So now I unfortunately will not be able to say my final goodbyes or even attend the funeral," she said. "It's so upsetting."

Griffith University student Nikki Richardson drove to Melbourne to get work during her holidays because she couldn't find any on the Gold Coast. Now she's stuck there.

"I'm staying with family but I wanted to pick up work and I'm torn because I would have to leave now to make it back by Friday midday."

Photographer Rebecca Pattinson was due to fly down to shoot pics of her niece's newborn but has put that off because she can't afford to pay for the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon her return.

Originally published as 'My heart just hurts': Border rules split couples