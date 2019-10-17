‘My journey became our journey’: Mum and daughter’s double blow

FIGHTING BACK: Mother and daughter Helen McKay and Maree Morris participated in the Dalby relay for life this year as proud survivors of breast cancer.

DIAGNOSED with breast cancer just one month apart, Maree Morris and her mum Helen McKay are together determined to fight the disease.

Their worlds were rocked in 2017 when a malignant lump was discovered in Maree's right breast during a routine mammogram in March.

It was only one month later, and only a week before her daughter was due to have a lumpectomy, Helen was told she had a lump in her breast too.

Helen said she felt numb after the double diagnosis, but her focus was on her daughter.

"I was just so worried for Maree - I told the doctors to look after my daughter before me," she said.

"That was such a bad, horrible, ghastly feeling.

"It made me, as a mum, feel sick."

The pair were there for each other every step of the way through treatment.

"If one had a bad day, the other was there to lift us," Helen said.

"Our idea was put those boxing gloves on, this is not going to win, we are.

"I used to say 'I'm not going to be a victim of cancer, it's going to be a victim of me'," Maree said.

She said they were blessed to also have her sister Jenny and father Athol to take care of them through their respective treatments.

The pair have been in remission now for two-and-a-half years and still continue to support each other through the process.

The mother-daughter duo proudly marched in the Dalby Relay For Life at the weekend, donning survivor sashes every step of the way.

"Other mothers and daughters go for facials and stuff, we go get our boobs checked," Maree said.

She has participated in the relay since 2011 with the Friends Forever team.

This year they took the prize for highest fundraising team after banking more than $6800.

Staying at the Olive McMahon Lodge in Toowoomba during their treatments, Maree and Helen have seen first hand how the money raised can help those battling cancer.