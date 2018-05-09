My Kitchen Rules judge's whirlwind visit to the Beef Capital

ORGANIC BEEF: Pete Evans has jumped on board as Cleaver's ambassador and spent the day at Beef Australia 2018 doing cooking demonstrations.

SWAPPING the MKR kitchen for the rural sights of the Beef Capital, chef Pete Evans made his way down town at Beef Australia 2018.

In Rockhampton for only the day, the famous chef had a whirlwind trip which had him host cooking demonstrations and talk about his latest sausage and beef adventures.

Evans said while his first trip to Beef Australia was quick, he enjoyed every minute, even taking time out to pat the cows.

"I have only been here one day but I've had a lot of fun, I've done the cooking demonstrations, patted a lot of cows and met a lot of the suppliers, producers, farmers and public,” he said.

"So far so good, and I've even had a couple of hot dogs too.”

The hot dogs Evans ate are a part of a project he recently joined.

"I work with Cleaver's as their brand ambassador and obviously they have a big involvement in Beef Week,” he said.

"Apart from selling beautiful hot food here out of the food van, which includes the organic hot dogs which are free range and have no nasties, I have also done a couple of different cooking demonstrations using Cleaver's meats.

"We did a curry this morning (Tuesday) and this afternoon we're doing a South American spin on a steak.”

Evans said he decided to support Cleaver's for the work the company did the beef industry.

"When I started taking more interest in my health, I realised organic is the choice to make,” he said.

"Being a father as well and feeding the kids it is sort of a no-brainer that where you can get organic, you should be buying it.

SNEAK PEAK: A look into how Cleaver's meat is produced throughout Central and West Queensland. Contributed

"It's a no brainier for me to be aligned with leaders in their field that are promoting health products and you can't go past organic and grass fed and free range beef.

"They're doing the right thing by the farmers, by the land and for the planet and for people's health.”

Cleaver's suppliers are mostly in the Central and West region of Queensland, with farmers from Emerald, Blackall and Cunnamulla involved in the project.

The Walker family from Blackall supplies the Santa Gertudis cattle and has been farming Gillespie station since 1959.

The Shaw family from Emerald has provided Cleaver's with certified organic beef for over seven years.

Fourth-generation farming family the Dunsdons from Cunnamulla supply the sheep which are raised on 121,000 hectares.

Evans said the products were changing back to grazing ways of about 50 years ago: not using hormones, in a free- range environment.

"It used to all be like this, we're going back half a century or more with how it's done. It seems different now but its actually the most natural way to produce beef,” he said.

"I think Cleaver's is at the forefront of bringing more awareness to the public and more and more people are interested in knowing where their food comes from and supporting farmers that are doing the right thing.”