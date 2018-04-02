My lifetime with Joel: Soulmate's tribute to CQ crash victim

Joel Eliott and Ludy North at the top of the Story Bridge in Brisbane.

Joel Eliott and Ludy North at the top of the Story Bridge in Brisbane. Contributed

HOLDING hands in their Year 6 classroom was the humble beginnings of a whirlwind relationship for Ludyfe "Ludy" North, who found her soulmate in Rockhampton man Joel Eliott.

Despite his colourful history, Ludy painted the real picture of the man she knew as "Bubba" in the heartbreaking days since his sudden death in a car crash on March 23.

The 25-year-old was composed and "at peace" when she spoke with The Morning Bulletin about her former boyfriend's past, career and how he would be remembered by those who loved him.

Meeting on their strolls home from Crescent Lagoon State School, Ludy said the pair were "inseparable" as they grew up.

"I remember I was always obsessed with him, just like every other girl in primary school," she said.

"He was so confident and caring, there's nothing he didn't have.

"The day we actually got together we were running around the classroom on a wet-day and I was throwing tennis balls at him.

"He got his best friend Jimmy to come over and ask me out."

Joel Eliott will be remembered by his family as a kind man who cared for everyone around him. Contributed

Since those modest beginnings, Ludy said it was the hardest times in their teenage years which brought them together.

When Joel was 13, his best mate Jimmy died. Three years later, so did his dad.

Despite being the youngest of three brothers, Ludy said Joel was the "shining light" for his entire family.

"Everyone looked to him for strength and guidance in those times," she said.

Joel Eliott (bottom right) with his two brothers Jacob (left) and Lance Eliott (middle) with their grandma Estelle Swayn (right) and Patrica Preston (left). Contributed

"He got a bit lost being so young and having to hold everything together, but he just wanted the best for everyone."

When Joel, a champion boxer, "went off his path" it involved three stints in jail, including two months in maximum security at the Maryborough Correction Centre.

Through each jail sentence, Ludy stayed by his side saying she only missed a handful of visits.

"He would try his best to help me from inside and I would do my best to sort out his life," she said.

"Eight months into his last term in jail, he started to realise everything he had done he couldn't run from any more."

Joel was released from jail in October 2017 and was on the path of change for the woman who supported him through every mistake.

"He had the biggest heart in the world and just wanted to see people do right," Ludy said.

"I needed him to be the man I knew he could be.

"He learnt from that and then when the going gets good, he's gone," she said of Joel's passing.

'Uncle Joely' with his nephew Duane Warcon this year. Contributed

Joel's passion to help others oozed out of him with Ludy saying he even contemplated renovating an old church into a retreat for troubled youths.

His arms were always open to those who needed him, even on Valentine's Day.

"I cooked a three-course meal for us and one of his friends really needed him so he brought him home for our Valentine's dinner," Ludy laughed.

"It didn't matter who they were or what they'd done, he was completely free of judgment."

Ludy said Joel wasn't always perfect in romance, but his intentions were pure.

"I remember he came home from the races and picked a hibiscus flower from the tree down the front," she said.

"He came in and said 'here baby', then all these ants came out.

"The thought was always there even if sometimes he may not have known the best way to do it."

Luyfe and Joel were together for more than a decade after becoming close in primary school. Contributed

Since his release from prison in October, Joel started working at Wheatstone LNG in Western Australia on a gruelling four-week-on, one-week-off roster.

Joel arrived home from work on the morning of March 23, spending an achingly humble day doing some washing and grabbing lunch, eager to catch-up with his family and friends.

He was home for merely 12-hours before the accident happened.

The day his colleagues found out Joel died, work halted and they went back to camp.

Joel was booked in to get tattooed this week, had planned a roast dinner and catch-ups with his mates before another long stint at work.

"But he put his toe over that line and now he's gone," Ludy said.

Joel was driving a stolen car the night he died, which crashed into a four-wheel drive at the intersection of Nine Mile and Ridgelands Rd, Alton Downs.

Five people were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital, but only suffered minor injuries.

Ludy described a unique twin-like connection the pair had where she felt the same emotions and pain he did, even on other sides of the world.

Joel Eliott and Ludyfe North knew each other since they were five-years-old. Contributed

Around the time he died, Ludy said she was erratic and strange things happened reminding her of him.

After dismissing missed phone calls from friends, Ludy woke up to loud banging on her front door where she finally found out news that would change her forever.

"I was in disbelief, I kept yelling 'no, no, no'," she said.

Despite the heartache, Ludy said all she could feel now was pride.

"My greatest memories now are how proud I am that he did everything he said he was going to do," she said.

"He would have been devastated if anybody else had been severely hurt from his actions.

"Nobody deserves to lose their life, but in doing that, he has taught us all a lot."

In the midst of coming to terms with the loss, Ludy said Joel would be proud his family have been brought back to together with members flying from all over the state to be at the funeral.

Joel with his two mates, Jaras Vea Vea and Zac Drochmann at the top of Mt Jim Crowe. Contributed

Joel's funeral is expected to draw up to 1000 people at a service tomorrow at Baptist Tabernacle on Norman Rd.

"I want him remembered as a person who was a light for those that needed him," she said.

"He picked everyone else up and has left his legacy on those who he nurtured."