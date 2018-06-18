'My little princess': Family mourns daughter's death

A YANDINA family has been left heartbroken after their little girl was killed in an accident at a shopping centre carpark yesterday.

Six-year-old Indie Armstrong was walking across the pedestrian crossing with her older sister and a woman believed to be her grandmother, 57 when all three were struck by an 86-year-old woman just after 12pm at Nambour Coles, Mills Lane.

Indie was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later confirmed deceased.

Her eight-year-old sister and the woman were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with leg and ankle injuries.

Tributes have been flowing in for the family and the whole community have been left "heartbroken", attending a candlelight vigil to pay their respects to the families involved last night.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Armstrong family to help cover funeral and medical costs for their little girl.

The page has been shared online by its organiser Katee Fraser who wrote; "Please get behind this family after the horrible accident today in Nambour with their beautiful daughter Indie.

Please Please Share And donate anything if you can. Everything helps at this heartbreaking time."

Her parents, Emily and Jason Armstrong, are the owners of North Buderim Butchery and the family are well-known in the area.

"The local Yandina family the Armstrongs have lost their precious daughter Indie who was only 6 years old," the GoFundMe post read.

"Their eldest Lily has suffered leg injuries and is in hospital currently getting treatment.

"They are small business owners on the Sunshine Coast and really just need some time to grieve and get through this extremely hard and heartbreaking time ahead of them."

Already more than $8000 has been raised for the family overnight and this morning.

"Such a horrible thing to happen, can't even image it. Thoughts are with the family. Please if you can donate every little bit will help," Shae Lee wrote.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/95ckd-support-the-armstrongs.