GENERIC IMAGE: Penelope Lee Peters has been sentenced following her involvement of an arson at her mother's investment property.
Crime

'My mum's not a criminal': Arson fraud kept in the family

Chloe Lyons
19th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
A MATRIARCH who was the mastermind behind an insurance fraud arson dragged her daughter down with her in the spurious plan which netted a $240,000 pay out.

Penelope Lee Peters, 48, the homeowner's daughter, yesterday pleaded guilty to single counts of arson and fraud in Maroochydore District Court.

Her mother orchestrated the crime in 2009, which was allegedly carried out by Peters' estranged husband Brett David Peters.

He will go to trial in the Gympie District Court at a date to be decided.

The court today heard Peters was the middle man between her mother and her husband at the time and drove him to the property before he allegedly set it alight.

Peters' step-father, who was also charged, gave her $5000 from the pay out before depositing a further $45,000 into her account.

This money was spent on the property Peters was living in at the time which was another investment property owned by her mother.

Improvements to the home included a pool installation.

Peters' lawyer told the court her client had a difficult upbringing in The Gemfields and never knew her father, but her step-father would "drink to excess" and beat her with an electrical cord and belt.

She added Peters' son - who was supporting her in court - had previously told her "my mother's not a criminal".

Judge Gary Long order Peters to a head sentence of two years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for an operational period of three years.

