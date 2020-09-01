Menu
The man was found with 50 clip seal bags and scales which he said he used to measure his own drugs into “usable quantities”. File photo
‘My parole officer knows I take drugs - I’m cutting back’

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
1st Sep 2020 11:05 AM | Updated: 1:38 PM
LESS than a month after being released on parole, a Gympie region man was found with 50 clip seal bags and a set of digital scales after he was pulled over in Sippy Downs.

Dean Anthony Lovett, 51, told the Gympie Magistrates Court he was "trying his hardest" to give up drugs, as he faced the court on drug-related charges.

On August 1, police pulled over a car Lovett was travelling in at Sippy Downs, and after talking to the passengers, searched their belongings.

In Lovett's bag police found a set of digital scales and 50 clip seal bags, which he told police he used to measure his own drugs into "usable quantities."

The court heard Lovett had been released on parole less than a month before.

"My parole officer knows I take drugs; I'm cutting back," Mr Lovett said.

"It's not a simple thing to quit drugs overnight."

"You've probably never had a drug problem your honour."

The magistrate said Lovett had an "appalling criminal history" and that the ball was in his court to give up drugs and not land before a court again.

Lovett pleaded guilty to possessing digital scales and clip seal bags used in connection with a drug offence and was sentenced to one month in prison, wholly suspended for a year.

"One would suggest you don't reoffend or there'll be no option but to go to jail," the magistrate said.

