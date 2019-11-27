My promise to Makavelii: Aunt launches campaign

Charlie and Emily Thomas the grandmother and aunty of Makavelii Leoni. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Charlie and Emily Thomas the grandmother and aunty of Makavelii Leoni. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

MUCH-loved toddler Makavelii Leoni will become the face of a new campaign being run by his devastated aunt supporting babies and children impacted by drugs.

Emily Thomas said she was desperate to make sure no child suffered like her 13-month-old nephew did after it was ruled he died of a methylamphetamine overdose, allegedly ingested through his mother Lina Daley's breast milk.

Devastated young mother Lina Daley with her son Makavelii Leoni, who died under tragic circumstances at Edmonton in 2018.

Ms Daley has been charged with his manslaughter and torture.

Ms Thomas has launched the Blue Rose Campaign and has also amassed more than 1100 signatures on a Change. Org petition. The petition calls for an improvement to the response of Child Safety.

"I tried and tried and all I can do now is help current and future babies," she said.

"I promised my nephew I'm going to do that."

In the petition she demanded action by Child Safety which Ms Thomas said failed to act despite being contacted about their concerns.

"They need to listen and we need to be heard so little lives don't have to grow their wings so early," she wrote. "All babies and children deserve to be loved and to feel safe."

Forensic police and plain clothes detectives investigate the death of Makavelii Leoni. The 13-month-old was found unresponsive at a White Rock home and died on the way to hospital. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

Ms Thomas, who is currently on holiday in Brisbane, said she had been left further traumatised by the tragic deaths of sisters Darcey, 2 and Chloe-Ann, 1, after they were found in a hot car at their Waterford West home on Sunday.

Their mother, Kerri-Ann Conley, has been charged with their murder, while questions have also been raised over Child Safety's handling of that case.

She said she had coincidentally been staying with family near Ms Conley's home when the incident unfolded.

Forensic police and plain clothes detectives investigate the death of Makavelii Leoni. Leoni's mother Lina Daley helps police with their investigations. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

"I was right around the corner from where it happened," she said. "It really tested me."

Ms Thomas said as part of the Blue Rose Campaign they were looking to have T-shirts and badges produced, emblazoned with Makavelii's picture.

She said they would also begin fundraising and wanted to use the money collected to create packages for babies and children impacted by drugs.