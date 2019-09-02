Menu
Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. Patrick Woods
MY SAY: Peter Dutton's double standards

2nd Sep 2019 11:00 AM
IT SEEMS Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has forgotten the words to our national anthem which talks of "open plains” and being an advancing, fair country.

Not only has he forgotten the meaning behind this significant song, but he has double standards in terms of immigration and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has suggested, and I agree, Mr Dutton seems to have no humanity.

The Biloela family of Nadesalingam, Priya and their two children Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 2, were due to be expelled from the country on Thursday night, but were granted a last-minute injunction by Federal Court Judge Mordy Bomberg as their plane flew out of Melbourne.

They landed in Darwin where they were given accommodation at a location surrounded by guards but the situation changed when the family was flown to Christmas Island's detention centre.

In August 2018 it was revealed that Mr Dutton personally intervened to help the nannies of wealthy and powerful friends dodge immigration rules and enter the country without hassle. It was the third time Mr Dutton used his ministerial discretion powers to intervene in visa issues involving nannies.

It would be nice if he used such powers in the same way to allow the Biloela family to stay where they have integrated into this society and clearly made good friends.

Those friends led vigils across the country at the weekend, with support shown from the Australian Labor and Green parties.

But the case begs the question: Are we living in a democratic country, or a Dutton dictatorship?

