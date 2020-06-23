‘My thieving son got the flogging he deserved’

THE mother of a teenage boy says she is happy her son "got a hiding" after he was stopped in his tracks by vigilantes following an alleged crime spree south of Brisbane.

It comes after three teenagers, one 14-year-old and two 13-year-olds, allegedly tried to break into six vehicles in Potoki St at Logan Reserve, around 12.15am Friday morning.

A teenager allegedly behind a Logan crime spree was beaten by residents who caught him in the act. Picture: Crime Watch Logan

But they didn't get away with it after eight nearby residents, one armed with a baseball bat, managed to catch the trio and pin them down until police arrived.

Police then apprehended the teenagers at 12.25am and found stolen wallets and a stolen sports watch but no charged have been laid yet.

A mother of one of the accused thieves caught by local residents says her son got the flogging he deserved. Picture:: Crime Watch Logan

One of the boy's mothers posted on a Logan community page, saying she hoped her son learned his lesson.

"I thought he was in bed sleeping. He has never never been in trouble before and the other two boys came to my house to get him out," she said.

"I'm beside myself questioning myself.

One of the accused team thieves after they were caught by vigilante residents. Picture: Crime Watch Logan

"He is going to be punished at home.

"I'm all for the fact he got a hiding etc hey if it was my car I would do the same. Using baseball bat to the temple is not OK.

"We were asked by the police to press charges against the people that hit him. We are like no way first and last time he will do anything like this again.

The teen car thieves caught on CCTV. Picture: Crime Watch Logan

"But please note he has never been in trouble he's normally a good kid and won't see day light in a long time. Sorry to everyone in that estate."

Henry Stowers, a resident of the nearby Killara Boulevard, was one of the men who helped catch the teenagers told the media last week the baseball bat was only used as a warning.

The mother’s response to her son’s beating. Picture: Crime Watch Logan

He said when they caught up to the three boys they told them that residents worked hard for the things they had.

Police investigations are continuing.

Originally published as 'My thieving son got the flogging he deserved'