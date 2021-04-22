‘My toddler purchased the knives for me’

Gang member and student from Sarah Redfern High at Minto carries a knife to school. NSW / Education / Teenagers / Gangs / Knives weapons protection youth crime violence juvenile generic

A man who claimed his three-year-old son purchased a knife set for him has lost the knives after police found them under his driver’s seat.

Christopher Andrew Crockett pleaded guilty on April 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Crockett driving on Murray Street on March 28 with two passengers.

He said police searched the vehicle and occupants.

Mr Fox said Crockett told police he had a knife under the driver’s seat.

He said police located two knives in a sheath under the seat.

Crockett told the court his son, who lives in New South Wales, got the knife set for him and he had forgotten to taken them out of the vehicle.

Magistrate Jason Schubert asked how old his son was, with the defendant revealing his son was only three years old.

Mr Schubert then questioned how a three year old would purchase knives.

Crockett then admitted he had taken his son shopping and purchased the knives, with this being the last memory he had of his son.

Mr Schubert fined Crockett $300, confiscated the knives and ordered no conviction be recorded.