Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

7th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was pulled over by police told police he was "on his way to a brothel" before returning a high range drink driving result.

Police will allege that at 10.25pm on Thursday night they were performing traffic duties at the scene of a fatal car crash.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said 24-year-old Woodburn man turned into a closed lane and slowly drove towards a police officer directing traffic.

"Police spoke to the driver... who appeared to be seriously intoxicated," he said.

"The 24-year-old asked police to let him go as he was 'on his way to a brothel'.

"He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station where he recorded a high range reading.

"It is not alleged in any way that this driver was involved in the fatal accident."

The man's P1 licence was immediately suspended and he will appear in court in July to face a high range drink driving charge.

More Stories

brothel drink driving high range drink driving northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Is this Rockhampton's worst blind spot?

    premium_icon Is this Rockhampton's worst blind spot?

    News Problem intersection to blame as crash survivor recounts horror crash

    'He just deserved so much more'

    premium_icon 'He just deserved so much more'

    News Brett Scovell: 'We don't want our son to be forgotten'.

    Who'll get the rain in Capricornia this weekend?

    premium_icon Who'll get the rain in Capricornia this weekend?

    News An upper level, low pressure system is on its way to Queensland

    Trad: Time to move on from Adani

    premium_icon Trad: Time to move on from Adani

    Politics Jackie Trad says it is time to “move on” from Adani