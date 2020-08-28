‘My wrist snapped... the noise it made was so loud’

Jockey Tasha Chambers, pictured aboard Our Girl Tamiya, will likely be sidelined for a month after breaking her wrist at Callaghan Park yesterday.

HORSE RACING: In-demand Rockhampton jockey Tasha Chambers is likely to be sidelined for at least a month after sustaining a fractured right wrist at Callaghan Park racecourse yesterday morning.

She was due to undergo surgery in a Rockhampton Hospital yesterday afternoon which she said would involve having three plates inserted.

“It was the simplest accident as I wasn’t even riding the horse. It was unbelievable really how it happened,” Chambers said.

“I was about to get into the saddle to ride the horse trackwork. It moved forward and then it backed-up against my hand, pushing it against the wall and my wrist snapped.

“The noise it made (from the impact) was so loud as it apparently snapped the wrist in three places.

“I had some really good rides coming up but hopefully I will only be out for a month.”

Another Rockhampton jockey Zoe White was given a clearance from doctors yesterday after suffering facial injuries and concussion when she came off a horse at the finish of a Yeppoon jump out heat last Monday.

White has a book of six race rides at the Mackay TAB meeting on Saturday.

A group of Rockhampton’s most consistent racehorses will fly the flag for the city at race meetings in the far north and south of Queensland over the next 48 hours.

Leading the charge on Friday at the feature Cairns meeting will be Rockhampton trainer Jared Wehlow’s talented pair of North Afrika and Only Wanna Sing.

North Afrika will go into the $85K Cairns Cup (2100m) with impressive form lines as he chases five consecutive wins.

He confirmed his Cairns Cup qualifications with a record-breaking win on the track over 1900m on August 20 under 59.5kg and will be well fancied through a 5.5kg weight drop.

Stablemate Only Wanna Sing also won a Cairns sprint at the same meeting but he faces a more difficult task as under the set-weight conditions of the $65K Newmarket he goes up to 59kg.

Brisbane’s Ryan Wiggins retains the ride on the Wehlow-trained pair.

Gracemere trainer “Jovial” Jim O’Shea has employed leading Rockhampton jockey Elly Smith to ride his stable favourites Barachiel and Spring Creek at Brisbane’s Eagle Farm races on Saturday.

Last start eye-catching Brisbane placegetter and Rocky Cup runner-up Barachiel has drawn ideally at three gate in the $75K NMW Handicap (1600m), with Smith’s claim to bring the grey in on 56.5kg.

Spring Creek drew the notorious “Brisbane Carpark” barrier draw of 13 in the $75K BM 80 Handicap (1400m) and will run with 54.5kg.

Barachiel’s regular rider Chris Whiteley has been engaged for Rocky trainer Adrian Coome’s Steelz Time which rivals the O’Shea trained horse on Saturday.

“I would have had Chris on Barachiel but I wanted to claim to reduce his handicap from 59.5kg,” O’Shea explained.

Last start impressive Rockhampton short course sprint winner, the Gary Clem Bundaberg-trained King Klaus (Jason Taylor), starts in the $50K Class 3 Plate (1000m) at Eagle Farm.

Fellow Rockhampton trainer Peter Fleming will also be at Eagle Farm with his multiple race winner Sing For Violet (3YO Plate, 1200m).