Myer bans staff Christmas parties until after festive season

MYER has banned staff Christmas parties in December, telling its workers they must postpone any festive season celebrations until January.

In a company memo leaked to The Daily Telegraph, the retail giant says its Grinch-like move for staff is to ensure they can have an "unwavering focus on our customer''.

"This Christmas is going to be our most important yet," the memo states.

"We need to make sure we're putting our customers first in every decision we make and every action we take. Given our focus on trading the business, the business has decided to postpone our end-of-year celebrations until the new year."

Myer might be dressing up its windows this Christmas but there won’t be any decorations for the staff Christmas party until January. Picture: Sarah Matray

The Christmas party ban will apply across all of Myer's department stores and its Melbourne head office. One Myer employee described the ban as "straight out nonsense".

"The staff are confused and frustrated at the news," he said.

"It's an event that everybody collectively looks forward to celebrating every year together and it gets taken away from us this close to Christmas."

Myer CEO John King.

A Myer spokesman said the decision to postpone parties was made to ensure the company's focus was solely on customers "during the busy and important Christmas trading period".

"We will ensure that all team members have the opportunity to celebrate in the new year."

The move comes a month after Myer reported a $486 million annual loss - its first since it was listed on the Australian share market in 2009.

Myer recently appointed veteran British retailer John King as its new chief executive in a bid to save the brand.

Mr King, who is being paid $1.2 million a year, announced in September the company would rearrange stores to boost Christmas trading.

Workplace expert Rachel Service said she knew of several companies that planned to postpone end-of-year celebrations until January or even February.

"People are knackered come December," she said. "I'm pro new year party so long as the message is 'we're doing this to better invest in employees'."