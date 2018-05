YEPPOON Rd is now open to traffic after a diesel spill which occurred earlier this morning.

The inbound lane to Yeppoon had been closed by emergency services for a short period of time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) applied absorbent to the spill which solved the leak.

A QFES spokeswoman said authorities did not know the reason for the spill.

They were called by a passer-by who said they had nearly slipped in the contents.