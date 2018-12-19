Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
Offbeat

Mysterious purple jellyfish found on beach

by Gerard Cockburn
19th Dec 2018 5:03 AM | Updated: 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERIOUS purple jellyfish were found washed up at a Bribie Beach last weekend.

Patrol captain Luke O'Flynn and his fellow lifeguards from the Bribie Surf Club found the odd sea jellies while on beach patrol.

A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall

"At first we thought it was a dog ball, we had no idea that it was a jellyfish," he said.

Two were found on the beach and one in the water between the flags according to club president Jeff Butler.

 

The jelly in question are believed to be a Crown Jellyfish and are harmless to humans.

Crown jellyfish are usually found in Indonesia and this was the first-time that they have been spotted at Bribie Beach.

It is still unknown how the Jellyfish ended up in South Queensland waters.

The jellyfish [in picture] has been stored in a jar in the surf clubs first aid room for collection by scientists in the coming days.

More Stories

editors picks jellyfish purple queensland sea life

Top Stories

    CQ OP results: Hannah one step closer to her dream career

    premium_icon CQ OP results: Hannah one step closer to her dream career

    News Rockhampton's Hannah Woods was left speechless after seeing her OP score

    • 19th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
    Get the kids out of the house with these fun activities

    Get the kids out of the house with these fun activities

    Whats On SCHOOL HOLIDAY GUIDE: What's on today

    • 19th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
    Labor's $10 million plan to boost local manufacturing

    premium_icon Labor's $10 million plan to boost local manufacturing

    Careers Is this the $10m catalyst to send a $1b CQ sector to another level?

    • 19th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners