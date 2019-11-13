Mysterious twist in Westworld trailer

Westworld fans have had their appetite whet for the upcoming third season with a mysterious teaser trailer.

The promo for the hit show, which streams on Foxtel, introduces us to a frightening AI tech company called Incite, one that rivals Delos, the firm that rules the theme park.

There is no sign of the show's main stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Ed Harris.

We already know that the HBO series' third run will open up to the outside world beyond the park after rogue robot Delores left Westworld at the end of the second season.

Season 3 of Westworld looks creepy.

This will give us a closer look at the creepy tech giants that dominate the landscape, including the all-powerful Incite.

The fictional company is introduced in the teaser, which plays like a fake promotional video for the business.

Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden in Westworld.

"The world is complex, complicated, messy … but life doesn't have to be," says Incite CEO Liam Dempsey Sr in the clip.

"The future is powered by you," he continues. "And we know you."

The businessman then goes on to say his company "analyses data for life's most unsolvable problems", adding the "possibilities are limitless".

We then see an eye turn into a robot eye in the haunting tease that doesn't feature any footage from the actual show, which makes sense of the main actors being omitted from the teaser.

Anthony Hopkins and Thandie Newton in Westworld.

The ad is accompanied with the sinister caption: "If Data is Destiny, Then Chart The Path."

In typical Westworld fashion, the cryptic promo doesn't actually reveal very much at all, but it does hint at dark times ahead as technology and artificial intelligence continue to dominate the world.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

Season 2 of Westworld ended with the reveal that Delores' mind had been implanted in a copy of Charlotte's (Tessa Thompson) body.

There was also a flash forward where William (Ed Harris) learnt that his consciousness had been implanted in a host body.

Luke Hemsworth in the last season of Westworld. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel

Season 3 will air on Foxtel at some point during 2020.

Some of the show's sets were destroyed in the California wildfires last year, delaying production, but luckily no actors were hurt.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission