Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Mysterious white substance closes Highway

Jack Evans
3rd Sep 2019 1:30 PM
A MYSTERIOUS white substance had emergency services scramble to a truck stop at the corner of the Leichhardt Highway and Lawries Rd, just north of Dululu at about 9:15am this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said four crews were called to the scene, as well as Queensland Police who subsequently closed the highway in both directions.

When QFES arrived, they found a white substance, believed to have fallen from a truck although there were no vehicles on scene.

A QFES scientific unit was called to the scene to identify the substance.

Crews on site estimated there to be around 60kg of the substance on the ground and a sample was taken away for testing.

The result, ammonium nitrate - common in fertilisers and mining explosives, and frequently transported through Central Queensland.

The QFES spokesperson said as it was in the open air, the substance was diluted with water and the scene was declared safe.

The Leichhardt Highway is now open.

