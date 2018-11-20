Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY AD: Has anyone seen Jamie?
MYSTERY AD: Has anyone seen Jamie? Contributed
News

MYSTERY AD: Dad tries to track down long lost son

Hamish Broome
by
19th Nov 2018 11:00 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2018 5:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAMIE of Casino or Grafton, are you out there somewhere?

Because someone is searching for you.

The cryptic classified advertisement placed in the Daily Telegraph newspaper on the weekend was compelling as it was elusive.

"If you are called JAMIE and were born in Casino about 1967 and moved to Grafton and have lived in Victoria and your mother's name was Robyn and stepfather's name was Arthur, please get in touch with Malcolm Carr of Metro Lawyers 0414 128 420," the classified reads.

The Northern Star called Mr Carr, who said his client wanted his identity kept hidden.

"I've made an undertaking to my client not to reveal his identity," Mr Carr said

"I can't do that without his instructions."

But Mr Carr did reveal other details about why the ad was placed.

"He wants to trace someone who was his biological son, born some time ago.

"They lost touch 60 odd years ago in the first two years of his life."

Mr Carr said the mystery client had three sons altogether and had successfully tracked down the other two with the same method.

"But the third one, the oldest one, has proved most elusive."

He said one of the other sons had never been able to get a copy of his birth certificate because the name he knew himself as was not his real name.

But since meeting his biological father, he now knew his given name and had been able to track down his certificate.

jamie lost son northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Glitz and glam from Rocky High formal

    premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz and glam from Rocky High formal

    Fashion & Beauty EVERY student featured as they walk the red carpet in stunning array of formal photos

    Struggle street: Why Rocky shopping strip turned to dust

    premium_icon Struggle street: Why Rocky shopping strip turned to dust

    News VOTE: What can be done to bring East Street back to life?

    'Appalling' violence to mother of children lands man in jail

    premium_icon 'Appalling' violence to mother of children lands man in jail

    Crime 'Where's all the food you useless c---? What am I supposed to eat?'

    Yeppoon Lagoon a success as numbers soar with the temps

    premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon a success as numbers soar with the temps

    News It was just as popular on Sunday as it was on the opening day

    Local Partners